A Carrollton resident who once had a promising career in entertainment says that was taken away from her by a man who once was one of America’s most beloved comedians.
That man was Bill Cosby, who was released from prison on June 30 after Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.
Joan Tarshis, who moved to Carrollton in 2018, was one of several women who have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her. She never told authorities about the former star of “The Cosby Show,” but she says that two incidents involving her and the former actor and comedian ended her own dreams of stardom.
“I didn’t feel comfortable in the industry,” Tarshis told the Times-Georgian last week. “I didn’t really want to tell anybody because he was Bill Cosby, and I was just me, so who would believe me over him?”
Tarshis has given several interviews, including to CNN, about her experiences with Cosby.
For the longest time, women were scared to speak out on such experiences for the fear of not being believed or blamed. Even after the #MeToo movement, women who are victims of sexual assault are shamed; told that if they dress a certain way it’s because they want sexual attention.
Tarshis said that this was true for her.
When she finally decided to come out with her story in 2014, she said it changed her life forever. She said that afterward, she received a lot of negative social media postings blaming her for what was done. The only thing she could do, she said, was sit back and take the pain.
“So there was nothing I could do. I couldn’t respond to the messages. The public was in control. If I commented on other people’s posts it would have only lowered me.”
Growing up, Tarshis was an only child. According to her, her parents never encouraged or supported her with anything she pursued, which she said led to her having “no self-esteem on a normal day, and low self-esteem on a good day.”
“My mother was having to go to work to support the household because my father wasn’t making enough,” said Tarshis. “So I had to be with my grandmother, and my aunt suggested that I go into modeling and acting. That way she could be with me.
“When I got old enough, I could do commercials, and then I was on Broadway for a while. From that, I got put on an educational show where we toured around the country.”
At age 19, Tarshis said she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a comedy writer. That’s when she met Cosby through mutual friends.
During this time, Tarshis said that she wasn’t getting much work. So, when Cosby asked if she wanted help on some material she was working on, she didn’t think twice — even though, she said, she had heard rumors about the comedian. She said she only focused on how established Cosby was in the comedic world.
“By this time I wasn’t acting anymore,” said Tarshis. “I was in the awkward stage where I didn’t know how to take care of myself and I thought I looked ugly, so I wasn’t getting anymore more work.”
Cosby was known to host lunches at his home, at which he would entertain well-heeled guests, as well as people such as herself, people who wanted to establish a career in the entertainment industry.
Tarshis said that her roommate, who knew Cosby well, invited her to go with her to one of these lunches. When they arrived, she said she noticed a seat open for her at the head of the table. She said she thought this was strange since she and Cosby didn’t know each other. However, she ignored her suspicions and stayed.
“There were about eight people at the table,” said Tarshis. “Everybody was having a drink, except him. He asked what I wanted to drink and I said a Bloody Mary and he topped it off with beer [a cocktail known as a Red Eye.]”
Despite her mistrust of the situation, nothing happened during the first lunch. So, when the roommate invited her to a second lunch, she accepted the invitation. This time, however, was a different story.
“I and my friend had seats at the head of the table,” said Tarshis. “Cosby had made me another one of the Red Eye drinks, and all I remember is waking up to him removing my clothes on the couch in his home.”
Her roommate was nowhere to be found. Tarshis said she later learned that Cosby and the roommate had argued during lunch and that she had left without Tarshis.
But the story that her roommate had an argument with Cosby seems suspicious to her.
“It seems awfully funny to me, but I suspect my roommate had something to do with supplying Cosby with women. But I don’t know for sure,” said Tarshis. “I mean, we were living together, so if it’s true, I don’t know how she could do this to me.”
After that first incident, she moved back home to New York to get as far away from Cosby as she could. But it didn’t last long.
One day, she said, Cosby called her home phone. Speaking to her mother, Cosby invited Tarshis to his show on Long Island. There, Cosby said, she could see “some of the things they had been working on.”
“We were going to a theater, so I thought to myself ‘how would he be able to do something to me there.’ And he did,” said Tarshis.
She said she met Cosby at his hotel suite, where she noticed that there was a man’s shaving kit lying out in the open with a vial of pills inside.
“I hurried and sat on the couch, so he wouldn’t see my snooping around.”
Before leaving for the theater, Tarshis said she accepted a drink from Cosby. Shortly afterward, she said she began to feel strange and even told Cosby’s driver that she felt she could not stand.
“The next thing I remember is waking up in his bed, sore,” she said.
She said she never told her parents about these incidents with Cosby for many reasons.
“My mother wasn’t going to know and my dad wasn’t going to know either,” said Tarshis. “Somehow, I felt like my mother would get really upset since they were fans of his.
“And I was afraid my father would blame me — like, ‘You should have known better than to go up to a man’s hotel.’ I just felt like he would put the blame on me like so many people did.”
Today, years after these incidents, she said she still punishes herself for not knowing better, even though she knows that what happened was not her fault. She said she wishes she had been more intuitive, as she normally is. She feels this goes back to having no real support from her parents.
“Now that I look back on it, I find a lot of it very strange,” said Tarshis. “One, I didn’t know him or hadn’t met him before, and was sitting at the head of the table. “So I just was asking myself like ‘why was that seat saved for me?’ ”
Cosby took more from her than her dignity, she said. He took her career from her because she never wrote comedy afterward. But although he took so much from her, she did not think he deserved prison. Instead, she feels he should have undergone therapy.
After serving nearly three years of a 10-year sentence, the conviction was overturned. The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court found that a former Montgomery County District Attorney’s decision to not prosecute him in 2005, in return for his deposition in a civil case, was improperly used against Cosby at trial.
“He was really funny; I can’t take that away from him,” said Tarshis. “His shows were him, but that’s Bill Cosby the artist, not Bill Cosby the man, the serial rapist.
“He robbed me of a career that I loved,” said Tarshis. “I loved writing comedy. I’m not really that funny today because I’m really tired after dealing with everything since it happened. But really, what was keeping him in prison going to do?
“Some prisons actually help people, train them, give them lessons. It also prepares them for going out to society again. I feel like he should have gotten some type of therapy with older men who were honestly talking about what they did. From what I’ve heard, he believes he didn’t do anything wrong.”
She added that she’s glad Cosby didn’t die in prison. Even though he took her future away from her and victimized other women, she said that she feels compassion for him.
“People ask me how could I, but I do,” said Tarshis. “He couldn’t help what he was doing. It was just like he was hard-wired to do those things to us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.