By The Times-Georgian
For the second time in nearly a month, there is a new confirmed death related to COVID-19 reported in Carroll County.
On April 23, the Times-Georgian reported that the Department of Public Health had added one person to Carroll County’s number of confirmed coronavirus deaths from the previous week’s listing, for a total of 131 during the course of the pandemic.
On May 6, the total was still at 131, but in the week since that number has risen to 132.
Haralson County remains at 35 confirmed deaths, and Heard County’s number also did not rise, staying at 16 since the pandemic began. For the state of Georgia, the rise in confirmed deaths over the past week was 121 to 17,765.
More than 3 million Georgians are now considered fully vaccinated from COVID-19 according to the DPH Vaccination Dashboard, and this number (3,039,884) represents 29% of the population. From Carroll County, 20,740 (18%) are fully vaccinated, 5,363 (18%) in Haralson County and 1,545 (13%) in Heard County.
There were 25 more positive COVID-19 tests reported by the DPH from Carroll County in the past week, giving the county 7,443 of the 888,784 positives statewide. Haralson County reported four more cases (1,720) and Heard County five (651).
Tanner Health System’s patient number for COVID-19 cases remained at 13 for the second week, seven at the Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton and six at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica. Those numbers for each center were reversed from last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.