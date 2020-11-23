One man has been arrested and two others are being sought after a weekend shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed outside Bowdon.
Odarian Bailey, 20-years-old, was arrested by Carroll County deputies and is currently in custody. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, murder, and malice murder in the death of Christopher Parker
Meanwhile, deputies are searching for two 18-year-old men, Cameron Allen and Jadarakis “JD” Caldwell.
On Sunday morning, deputies were called by the Bowdon Police Department regarding a homicide investigation on the 300 block of Angela Drive. When they arrived, witnesses told lawmen of the shooting.
Witness statements said that there had been a party going on at the residence, and shots had been fired between a group of individuals outside. Parker, 19 years old, was later found dead from gunfire.
A “be on the lookout” was issued after witnesses described the suspect’s car, with three men inside. A Carroll County deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling Northbound on Highway 61 toward Villa Rica.
A traffic stop was attempted, when two of the suspects fled. The driver was arrested during the traffic stop, and a perimeter was set up to find the passengers.
Additional units arrived and a K-9 search was performed, however, the suspects were not found.
Bailey, the driver, was arrested, and a firearm was found inside the vehicle. As of Monday afternoon, Allen and Caldwell had not been located and were considered armed and dangerous. Deputies said the public should not approach, but should instead call 911 immediately.
The case is still very active and ongoing, and law enforcement had not established a motive or identified who fired the fatal shot. Authorities said this incident has not been linked to the shooting on the campus of the University of West Georgia days prior.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator Jeremy McCormick to report any details leading to the capture of Allen and Caldwell. McCormick can be contacted at 770-830-5916 or by email at jmccormick@carrollsheriff.com.
