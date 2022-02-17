One drug house gone

A former drug house was destroyed on Tuesday, the culmination of months of work by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
The demolition of the home was met with approval as neighbors came by to watch and drivers passing by stopped to clap, according to a statement released by the office.
Shane Patterson, who lives about one mile from the home, said he was hopeful the demolition would make a real difference in the neighborhood.
“Hopefully now, we won’t have no more bodies dumped on the road,” Patterson said, explaining that one body was dumped on the road shortly after he moved into his home. He added, “We won’t have all the people dying that happened inside of that house.”
Before the drug house was shut down, people would be coming and going at all hours, he said. People would come through on four-wheelers and steal things, Patterson said.
A Robert Morris rented the home on Coppermine Road in 2021 and it quickly came on the radar of law enforcement. That year the home was the site of six known overdoses — one fatal — and close to 40 arrests. Morris himself was charged twice with maintaining a disorderly house because of the issues.
In Sept. 2021, Sheriff Stacy Williams worked out a deal with the owner of the house to take possession of the structure with the intent of tearing it down, while the owner retained the land. Since then, Williams has been working out a plan to demolish the house.
Williams said the county couldn’t take the house down, so he looked elsewhere for help. Easterwood Excavations offered to donate the service, he said. All the office will have to pay is the landfill charges and that will come from the office budget, Williams said. But it’s well worth the cost, he added.
“No one is going to OD in this house again,” he said.
Even after Morris was evicted from the house, Patterson said the man came back a few times, and other people could still be seen running in and out of the house.
“That being gone, that will make a huge difference,” he said. “It’ll keep all that ruckus out of there.”
It won’t be the last drug house to go, Williams vowed. One of his campaign promises was to rid the county of drug houses.
“I have said many times that my job is first, to help people, and second, to help our communities have peaceful enjoyment of their homes and property,” Williams said. “The people in this community had no tranquility here, the criminal activity made these citizens feel unsafe and that is a problem for me. The peace and tranquility is being restored to these citizens in this community and this is the first of many to come.”
