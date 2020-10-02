A student at Oak Mountain Academy has faced disciplinary action after a doll of Elsa from the movie “Frozen” was photographed hanging from a ceiling.
This week, a parent from the Carrollton private school submitted a photo to the Times-Georgian of a doll that was allegedly hanging from the ceiling of the student lounge.
Along with the submitted photo, the parent explained that the student intended to represent a group of peers that the student called “snowflakes.”
A written statement from the Headmaster and Board of Trustees was issued regarding the incident.
“An image posted recently on social media by an OMA student is reprehensible and is not condoned by the administration and Board of Trustees. The image does not reflect our values as a community and the school has taken disciplinary action. Oak Mountain Academy's 60-year history is one committed to nurturing the ethical, spiritual and physical development of students in a personalized faith-based, college preparatory educational environment.”
Officials declined to provide further comment, including to address another allegation made by the parent that the student was removed from the school, but has since been allowed to return.
The academy additionally declined to specify what the disciplinary process was and if the student is still enrolled at the school.
