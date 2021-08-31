Oak Mountain Academy has added four new members to their board of trustees this year.
The newest members include Brian Bain, Kevin Bush, Nicholas Martin, and Meredith Sammon.
According to Katie Kilgore, Director of Admissions and Marketing, these newest members bring with them a variety of skills that will enhance an already strong board.
“Oak Mountain Academy has a 60-year history of solid leadership at the board level,” said Kilgore. “Throughout their three-year term, these new board members will establish a legacy based on their many talents.
“Their legacy will naturally weave into the fabric of OMA, propelling us into the future. I look forward to working with all members of the board of trustees throughout the current academic year to advance the mission and vision of the academy.”
Each of the new board members have the leadership skills needed to work in their current elected position, according to the school
Two of the four members own their own businesses, while the other two work in management.
Bain is the CEO of Bain Dental Group, with three different locations — Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Bowdon.
Bain earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Dentistry.
Prior to the completion of his DDS, Bain earned his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Luther College in Deborah, Iowa, and his Master of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Over the course of his practice, Bain has distinguished himself with various awards and honors from professional dental organizations, including The American Academy of Orofacial Pain, The American Association of Endodontists, The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and The American College of Prosthodontists.
Along with his extensive dental practice, Bain is said to consistently demonstrate a dedication to the acts of service within the community.
Bain said he has undertaken numerous philanthropic pursuits, which have includes mission trips providing dental services to those in need, as well as his Bain Dental Group Scholarship, which provides four local west Georgia and east Alabama high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships to assist in the pursuit of their tertiary level education.
Bain said that he is thrilled to be joining OMA’s Board of Trustees for the 2021-2022 academic year, and is looking forward to having a positive impact at the academy.
“As an avid defender of the power of education, I believe we are called to set the standard by shaping and empowering the minds of future generations through quality education, dedication to leadership, and acts of service” said Bain.
“As someone who holds firmly to such ideals, I am elated for the opportunity to be a part of OMA’s Board of Trustees, where I believe that together we can not only prepare students, but consistently remind them that we trust and believe in their power to transform the world.”
Bush, a Carrollton native, currently serves as the Assistant Finance Director for the City of Carrollton.
Bush is a 2003 and 2007 graduate of the University of West Georgia. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Professional Accounting degree, as we as his Certified Public Accountant license.
Prior to his role at the City of Carrollton, Bush was part of the Systems and Method, Inc. team as Internal Controls Manager.
Over the last two decades, Bush’s professional expertise and experience has primarily been in governmental and non-profit accounting.
Bush is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Georgia Society of CPA’s and Georgia Government Finance Officers Association.
Bush said his current and past leadership and service roles include organizations like the Optimist Club of Carrollton, Optimist International GATEway District, just to name a few.
Bush said that he is excited to be joining OMA, and working with the other board members.
“As a lifelong Carrollton resident and member of a family of educations, I understand and appreciate the investments that OMA is making in the lives of our local children, and this great community that we call home,” said Bush.
“I look forward to serving on the OMA Board of Trustees as it seeks to provide excellence in education and offer even more dynamic opportunities to develop the leaders of tomorrow.”
Martin is a graduate of the University of North Georgia, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Business Management.
Martin has over 20 years’ experience in the utility field, and all but four of those years were with Georgia Power.
Currently, Martin serves as the Distribution Manager for the Rome Distribution Area at Georgia Power. He is responsible for the overall leadership and direction for the operations team.
Martin began his career in Gainesville, where he was hired as an apprentice lineman. He said his 20 years of experience includes construction, engineering, training, and area management.
Before joining Georgia Power, Martin attended East Hall High School, where he participated in multiple sports and was a strong advocate for the schools FCA program.
Martin said that he has a passion for serving. He also said that he is a strong advocate for the communities in which he serves.
In addition to serving as distribution manager, Martin serves on the Chamber Board of Directors for Carroll, Polk, and Haralson counties.
His civic duties also include serving on the board of directors for Tanner Health Trustee Foundation.
Martin said that he is thrilled to be joining the OMA family, and looks forward to making a positive impact within the academy.
“Oak Mountain Academy continues to deliver a great educational experience, while maintaining an inclusive mission and vision,” said Martin.
“I am proud to join the Board of Directors and look forward to supporting this great institution.”
Sammon, the only woman to join the board of trustees this year for OMA, graduated from OMA in 2015.
Sammon is the owner of Flower Cart Price Florist, which is one of the oldest floral shops in Carrollton. From there, she attended Mississippi State University and majored in Food Science, with minors in Business and Floral Design.
Prior to owning her own floral shop, Sammon worked at a local florist, where she discovered her passion for floral design.
In 2018, when the opportunity arose, Sammon purchased Flower Cart Price Florist.
Sammon is a member of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, she serves on the board of the Pregnancy Resource Center, and fundraises for the Campus Catholics of West Georgia.
Sammon said that she wants to be an inspiration for young entrepreneurs, and hopes to continue to grow within the community to give back in any way possible.
