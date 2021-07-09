Sandy Kirkland, a 75-year-old man living with Parkinson’s Disease, was given the gift of one more motorcycle ride last week.
Kirkland, who once was an avid rider, has suffered with Parkinson’s since 1998. He is now a resident at the Oaks - Carrollton Living Center.
Parkinson’s is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement and often includes tremors.
Before coming to Carrollton, Kirkland had lived all over the world. He was born in Florida, but raised in Connecticut. When he was 12-years-old, his family moved to Virginia, and the list continues, he said.
“I started riding motorcycles at the age of 23 after I had joined the Army,” said Kirkland. “And I was very fortunate to not have to go to war.”
Kirkland told the Times-Georgian on Friday that back when he was an active motorcycle rider, he would love to go fast because it created so much excitement for him. The danger that comes with riding motorcycles, he said, gave him an edge and made it even more daring.
“The fastest I have ever rode on my motorcycle was 135 mph,” he said. “In my lifetime I have only crashed once -- but it still didn’t stop me from loving it.”
Although he had been living with Parkinson’s for a few years now, he said he knew he would get the chance to ride again one day.
“I knew I was going to do it,” said Kirkland. “I still have my own motorcycle at home with the gear to go with it. I love it.”
Tracy Glaze, the Director of Nurses at the Oaks, was aware of Kirkland’s passion for motorcycles and wanted to do something for him to remind him of his past.
“I started here in April of this year,” said Glaze. “He could not sit still, so I asked what he would like to do and he told me 'ride a motorcycle.'”
Because Kirkland suffers from Parkinson’s, Glaze knew that he would not be able to ride like he did before. So, she started to think of alternative ways to keep him interested, such as buying him motorcycle magazines. However, she said that didn’t seem to work.
“My husband teaches motorcycle lessons, so I thought why not ask him if he knew someone with a side car,” said Glaze. “And he did. So, they put it all together, and it was such a great experience.”
According to Glaze, Big Foot Cycles sponsored the ride. Andy Knowles, one of the workers at BFC, was the driver. And although Kirkland wasn’t the driver, he still managed to have a good time.
“The best part was riding with Andy,” said Kirkland. “The experience was a whole lot of fun. I felt free.
“Andy was a very cool guy. I love riding fast, and he went fast enough, but I wanted to be the driver.”
