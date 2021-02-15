Carroll County prepared Monday for the possible dangers of black ice due to freezing temperatures overnight into Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special weather statement related to black ice for west Georgia. NWS’ Monday night forecast for Carroll County said there would be a low ranging from 18-22 degrees and Tuesday’s forecast is expecting a high of 35 degrees.
“Black ice is especially dangerous because it’s difficult to see, it can form patches, and can be widespread,” said Ty Vaughn, a NWS Meteorologist in Peachtree City. “It is difficult to predict and forecast exactly where it’s going to happen so we have a risk for a wide-spread area.”
Vaughn said as rain moves out of Carroll County on Monday evening, temperatures were expected to drop well below freezing into the low 20s. The freezing temperatures will make it difficult for roads to dry, creating a “wide-spread hazard for black ice” from Monday night into Tuesday morning.
“I encourage people to either to follow or check in with the Georgia Department of Transportation or call 511 to see the updated weather conditions and be as safe as possible.” Vaughn said.
In response, Carroll County Director of Emergency Management Tim Padgett issued a statement to the community Monday afternoon:
“Low temperatures tonight will range from 17 degrees in East Alabama to 22 degrees in West Georgia which will quickly freeze any residual moisture on bridges, overpasses and roadways. Those traveling should be aware of possible black ice tonight and early Tuesday morning and use caution and provide extra time to reach your destination.”
The Georgia Department of Transportation also issued a statement Monday afternoon. GDOT said it began brine treatment of interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses in northern parts of the state in preparation of potential flash freezing due to precipitation from the afternoon followed by cold air coming in quickly during the evening.
“Crews in Northwest Georgia will monitor conditions and continue treatment overnight on bridges and roadways throughout the night as needed. Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel,” the statement said.
“Please be aware of the brine trucks in your areas given they must travel 40 mph to properly apply the treatment. Pay attention to Georgia DOT trucks spreading materials and stay back a safe distance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.