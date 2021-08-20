Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office shot a man Thursday night after they say he threatened them with an incendiary device.
Bryce Jarrod Suter, 41, of Carrollton was shot multiple times by two deputies after they forced their way into his Park West Drive residence. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents said Suter had barricaded himself inside and threatened to “blow up” deputies.
Suter was treated on scene and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for his injuries. No law officer was injured in the incident, the GBI said.
This is the second officer-involved shooting this year in Carroll County. The first took place on April 12 when three county law officers were shot by a gunman who was killed by a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy.
The GBI is investigating the case, as is routine. It is the 63rd officer-involved shooting the agency has been requested to review this year.
According to a GBI press release, the incident began around 4:30 p.m. When deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 225 Park West Drive, to serve a temporary protective order regarding terroristic threats and the Family Violence Act.
But when deputies arrived, they found that Suter had barricaded himself inside the mobile home. Suter then allegedly began to threaten to “blow up” the deputies.
At 5 p.m., sheriff’s investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before entering into the home, they tried to negotiate with Suter using a public address system.
According to the press release, deputies then began deploying tear gas into the residence to get Suter to come out. However, deputies say that Suter remained inside the home.
At approximately 6:18 p.m., deputies said they breached the front door. Upon entering, deputies allege that Suter began to light what agents described as a “Molotov cocktail.”
A Molotov cocktail is an improvised incendiary device and usually consists of a bottle filled with a flammable liquid, and which is lit by a rag stuffed into the neck of the bottle and then thrown.
The release said that upon seeing Suter beginning to light the device, two of the deputies opened fire, striking him multiple times.
Suter was treated on scene then transported to Grady Hospital.
According to Carroll County Communications Director, Ashley Hulsey said Friday that Suter was still receiving treatment in the hospital.
Nelly Miles, the GBI’s director of Public and Governmental Affairs, said that due to the active and ongoing investigation, no additional details are being released at this time.
The GBI said it will conduct an independent investigation of the deputies’ actions. Once that investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.
