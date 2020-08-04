Oak Mountain Academy students will return for the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 7, with the school ready to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with CDC recommendations
“We are looking forward to our students returning for an on-time start on Friday,” said OMA Headmaster Patrick Yuran. “We are incredibly excited about the new technology that we have invested in for our students’ education.”
The school’s Leadership Team and Re-Opening Task Force have collaborated with other independent schools and reviewed possible scenarios for an almost normal return for the upcoming school year, officials said.
OMA will offer virtual learning options for students. Instructional cameras were installed in each classroom to provide a view of class for remote students. Parents who select the remote learning option for their children are required to reevaluate the option on a weekly basis, which is to help teachers prepare and supply students with resources in advance, according to OMA’s reopening plan.
In order for students to attend in-person classes, a parent or guardian must sign an informed consent form prior to the first day of class. Should any student, or member of any student’s household, tests positive for or exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, a legal guardian must contact the school immediately.
In the event a student or staff member is symptomatic or diagnosed with COVID-19, the individual should remain home quarantined until they are symptom-free for three days and acquire a physician’s note allowing their return, or a negative COVID-19 test result. The headmaster will notify the community if a student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19, and parents will have the option to transition to remote learning at that time.
To combat any undetectable spread of the coronavirus, OMA will require masks at certain times of the day. Pre-K3-12 students are required to wear a mask on campus during close proximity activities, such as entering and leaving the buildings at the start and end of each school day. Additionally, the school will require masks during science labs, class transitions, convocations, and advisory assemblies for grades 1-12.
“Although we are only requiring protective face covering at certain times throughout the day, any member of our community is welcome to wear a protective face coverings on campus during close engagement with individuals,” said the reopening plan.
OMA also ensured that temperatures of all students and staff will be checked upon arrival and bus pickup. Also, classroom arrangements and size will be adjusted, additional cleaning practices will be implemented, school lockers will not be utilized, and fall field trips that had been scheduled for August and September are postponed.
“I know this is a time of great uncertainty, which can be especially trying on students and parents,” the reopening plan said. “While we want students and families to be present on The Mountain in the most normal environment possible, we have put these protocols in place to provide a choice for our families. Everyone involved — from state officials to our county/city health partners to the leaders within our school building — is working intently and diligently to prepare for a safe re-opening for the new academic year.”
Contrary to the independent school’s decision, Carrollton City and Carroll County Schools both decided to delay the first day of school to Sept. 8 and Aug. 24, respectively, in response to an uptick of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Also, city schools will require masks for staff, students and visitors during bus transportation and school hours, while the county will only highly recommend masks be worn.
