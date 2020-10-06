A Carrollton nursing home has been ranked seventh-best in the state by Newsweek magazine — but administrators credit the staff for the honor.
Carrollton Nursing and Rehabilitation is a 159-bed facility that focuses primarily on rehabilitation, such as when someone leaves the hospital, but the staff also provides other services, including long-term care and physical therapy.
The facility is located at 2327 North Highway 27.
Newsweek released a ranking of Best Nursing Homes for 2021, based on performance data, peer recommendations, and the facility’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In doing so, the national magazine partnered with a global data research firm Statista to its ranking, and while building the rankings, took “extensive, multiple measures to address the impact of the outbreak.”
Janice Fisher, the administrator at the facility, said that staff immediately pitched in when the virus hit to keep residents safe. She said she is “incredibly thankful” for her team and their accomplishments.
“We were surprised, we didn’t even really know that that [the ranking] was a possibility, but of course we are very honored to have received it,” said Fisher.
Fisher said that the COVID-19 outbreak spurred a lot of changes to which her staff was able to quickly adapt
When the pandemic first broke, the center’s caretakers started following recommendations from the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health, including such measures as screening for symptoms, restricting visitation, and overall just keeping the virus out of the building.
Fisher said that, save for a handful of employee infections, they were successful.
“From the very beginning we took pride in making sure that our residents had the utmost safety and making sure our staff was safe,” said Fisher.
