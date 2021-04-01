By Staff Reports
The number of COVID-19 related patients admitted at Tanner Health System hospitals remained at six on Thursday, holding steady for the second week.
Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton lists only one patient being treated for COVID-19, which is down from four reported March 25 in the system’s weekly update.
Meanwhile, the Villa Rica facility has the most patients this week, with four after hosting two the previous Thursday. Higgins Hospital in Bremen did not have a COVID-19 related patient last week, but reported one this week.
Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties all confirmed one additional COVID-19 related death in the past week.
Carroll has now seen 129 deaths since the onset of the pandemic just over a year ago. Haralson County has seen 34 and Heard, 15.
For the state of Georgia as a whole, there have been 853,273 confirmed cases and 16,664 confirmed deaths.
Carroll County has 7,241 cases (7,157 last week), Haralson County 1,676 (up from 1,669) and Heard 613 (609).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.