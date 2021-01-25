As the COVID-19 vaccine became available in Georgia, facilities across the state started requesting the drug — but not all requests have been fully granted.
Georgia is currently in Phase 1A of its rollout plan which includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults at least 65 years old and their caregivers, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.
The Georgia Department of Public Health currently lists two locations in Carroll County where those who qualify can receive the COVID-19 vaccine: the Carroll County Health Department and the Walmart Su%er in Villa Rica. The locator site does not describe which vaccine is available at each location.
But a list of vaccine orders from DPH show that more locations requested and received one of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines.
An orders list from Monday, Jan. 25, shows that the Carroll County Health Department, Ingles Pharmacy, Publix Pharmacy, Kroger Pharmacy, and Southwire Family Medical Center all requested and were allotted the Moderna vaccine.
Out of the 3,000 doses requested, the health department was allocated 700. Ingles was allocated 200 of its 800 requested doses. Kroger was allocated 100 of its 400 requested doses. Publix was allocated 300 of its 1,000 requested doses. Southwire Family Medical Center received just 100 of its 600 requested doses.
An orders list from the week prior, on Jan. 19, shows that in addition to these five locations, Walmart and Tanner Medical Center Carrollton and Villa Rica also requested and received vaccines. According to this order list, Tanner Medical Center Carrollton and Villa Rica requested 3,900 Pfizer vaccines and received the full requested amount. The two also requested 3,000 Moderna doses each, but each only received 1,000 doses, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For Moderna doses, the health department was allocated 2,000 of its requested 3,000 doses. Ingles was allocated 300 of its 800 requested doses. Kroger was allocated all 100 of its requested doses. Publix was allocated 200 of its 1,000 requested doses. Southwire Family Medical Center received just 100 of its 600 requested doses.
In west Georgia, the number of vaccines available varies depending on the county. The orders list from Jan. 25 shows that Haralson and Heard counties each only has one agency requesting vaccines — the health departments. The Jan. 19 list shows that Buchanon Drugs and the Ingles Pharmacy also requested vaccines.
But in Douglas County, the Jan. 19 orders list shows 21 agencies requesting vaccines, with nearly 60,000 Pfizer and Moderna doses allocated among all of those agencies; even more were requested.
