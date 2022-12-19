The honors keep coming Trent North.
The School Superintendents Association announced Monday that North is one of four finalists for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year.
North was named Georgia’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the state school boards and superintendents associations at a conference in Atlanta on Dec. 1.
North and the National Superintendent of the Year finalists from Illinois, Minnesota, and New York will take part in a national briefing at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., in January. The organization will honor all State Superintendents of the Year during the AASA School Superintendents Association National Conference on Feb. 16. AASA will also announce The National Superintendent of the Year during the conference.
The National Superintendent of the Year program, now in its 36th year, evaluated applicants across four areas. They assessed superintendents against the following criteria:
- Leadership for learning-creativity in successfully meeting the needs of students in the school system
- Communication — strength in both personal a
- nd organizational communication
- Professionalism-constant improvement of administrative knowledge and skills while providing professional development opportunities and motivation to others on the education team
- Community involvement-active participation in local community activities and an understanding of regional, national and international issues
As Georgia 2023 Superintendent of the Year, North said it is a humbling honor to represent the state nationally. He believes the recognition belongs to the students across the district and those he has served throughout his 32-year career.
“This award represents the teachers and families that helped build a school system focused on strategic and continuous growth. Their support and leadership from the Board of Education helped propel students to success. Good superintendents could not exist without good governance or dedicated staff members,” North said.
North added, “I would not be here had the school board not taken a chance on me in 2017. Thank you for allowing me to serve you, the students, staff, and families of the Douglas County School System.”
North has led the district since 2017. Before joining Douglas County, he gained broad educational experience as a middle school teacher, elementary school principal, middle school principal, alternative school principal, and human resources director.
Under his leadership, the Douglas County School System has become a model for academic and technology improvement, financial stability, community support, and safety, with a focus on building for the future. The transformation has benefitted students, employees, and the entire community. His contributions to education have made a difference throughout the state through his work on Metro RESA and Governor’s Education Advisory Committees.
North holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia. He earned a specialist’s degree in leadership and curriculum from Lincoln Memorial University.
North served as a teacher on the elementary and middle school levels before becoming a middle school principal in the Carrollton City Schools system.
He also worked in administration as a human resources director for that school district. In addition, North served his native Carroll County community as a county commissioner for 25 years.
