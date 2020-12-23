Carroll residents hoping for a white Christmas this year will be disappointed with the rain that is expected today and the sunny, but cold weather moving in on Christmas Day.
There is a 100% chance of rain today with showers early, with rain showers and clouds expected through the afternoon, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.
The National Weather Service is predicting an inch of rain will come down in Carrollton today. Christmas Eve will be cold tonight, with a low of 22 degrees and a few clouds in the sky.
Residents should bundle up with their winter coats, gloves, scarves and hats if they are going anywhere on Christmas Day. The high temperature is expected to get just above freezing on Friday.
The high is expected to be 34 degrees, with a low of 19 degrees. Sunny skies are anticipated, but it will be much colder, the National Weather Service said.
But the weather will warm up through the weekend, and the high temperature on Saturday will be in the mid-40s. No rain is expected, and the low will be 24 degrees.
The temperature will rise to the mid-50s on Sunday, but the low will be 32 degrees, or freezing. The rain chance will increase slightly to 5%.
Snow on Christmas is extremely unusual, the NWS said. The average high temperatures on Christmas Day across Georgia range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s.
The last major snowfall on Christmas Day was in 2010, where the record was 1.3 inches of snow in the Atlanta area and 2.0 inches around Athens.
Carroll County got between two to three inches of snow on the night of Christmas Day through the morning of Dec. 26, 2010, according to data from the National Weather Service. In Haralson County, Buchanan also received two inches of snow.
“Precipitation began Christmas Eve, quickly changing from rain to snow across extreme north Georgia,” the National Weather Service website said. “For the rest of north and central Georgia, the changeover occurred from northwest to southwest during the day on Christmas Day as temperatures dropped to near freezing.
“The highest accumulations occurred in the north Georgia mountains, where anything between 6 to 8 inches of snow were reported, but even the Atlanta Metro area saw between one to three inches — the first measurable snow on Christmas Day since 1881.”
