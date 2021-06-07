No tax increase is planned for Carrollton residents in the new fiscal year.
The City Council heard a presentation of this year's proposed $54.8 million budget for the year that begins July 1. During that presentation, city Finance Director Jim Triplett outlined the highlights of the budget, including the fact that no millage rate increase is planned for this year.
A millage rate is the rate that is used to calculate property tax. One “mill” is equal to one one-thousandth of a dollar of property tax, or $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value.
The council discussed in detail the proposed $54,889,395 spending plan for 2021-2021 during a May 13 work session. On Tuesday, the panel heard a formal presentation of the budget, on which the council is expected to vote during their July monthly meeting
With a difference of only an additional $87,077, the coming year’s budget is virtually the same as the revenue and expenses that has comprised the current fiscal year’s budget of $54,793,318, which ends June 30.
The largest sources of revenue for the next 12 months are projected to come from intergovernmental revenue and ad valorem retail and sales taxes, the latter being based on on the current level of 4.49 mills, so there will no increase in those taxes for the coming fiscal year.
One the largest jumps in revenue, percentage-wise, centers on automobile title ad valorem tax that is predicted to go from to $500,000 to $850,000, a 70% increase, due to legislation adopted last year by the Georgia General Assembly which changed the the distribution formula and results in local governments getting a significantly larger share of the revenue source than previously.
Sales tax revenue continues to be a strong foundation of the city’s General Fund revenue stream, Triplett said, with a projected $5.2 million.
The police ($9.4 million), fire ($6.6 million), and recreation ($7.0 million) departments and general administration ($4.6 million) make up 89% of the city’s expense budget.
In other business conducted at Tuesday night’s meeting Clay Patterson was introduced to the Carrollton Mayor and Council by Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan as the county’s new 911 Director.
Also, the Carrollton Recreation Department’s state championship track and field and gymnastics teams were recognized and presented resolutions of commendation on behalf of the city.
Additionally, several appointments to various city boards were approved, including Kristi Garrett to another term on the Historic Preservation Commission and Laurie Fleck, Clint Samples, Michelle Conerly and Andrea Chapman to the Board of Arts Commission.
