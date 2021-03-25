There were no new confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week within the region including Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties.
According to numbers furnished by the Georgia Department of Public Health and updated Thursday, Carroll County still had 128 confirmed deaths over the course of the year-long pandemic, while Haralson reported 33 and Heard 14.
After several consecutive weeks of declining numbers of COVID-19 related inpatients at Tanner Health System, the net change from March 18 to March 25 was zero. Last week, there were five patients at Tanner’s main Carrollton location, one at Higgins Hospital in Bremen and none at the Villa Rica location for a total of six.
The updated March 25 report from Tanner showed one less patient in Carrollton and none in Bremen, but two were currently being treated in Villa Rica.
Statewide, there are 846,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16,336 confirmed related deaths.
It was back on Jan. 8 when Georgia reported the most confirmed cases of COVID in one day during the pandemic: 10,375. On Monday, Georgia confirmed 542 new cases. Thursday’s report showed 1,219 confirmed cases and 82 deaths.
The past week also saw a new development in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as Gov. Brian Kemp allowed all Georgians over age 16 to receive shots.
The Department of Public Health said in a release that vaccination, along with strict compliance with basic prevention measures — wearing a mask, staying six feet from others, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands frequently — will help Georgia stop the spread of COVID-19.
“These measures are critically important as SARs-CoV-2 variants continue to circulate and increase in Georgia. Currently, there are 367 confirmed COVID cases with variants statewide; 351 cases with the UK variant (B.1.1.7), 15 cases with the South Africa variant (B.1.351), and one case with the Brazil variant (P.1). These variants appear to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19,” the DPH said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.