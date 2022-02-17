SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Nine Carrollton High School students who were nominated to compete at the state level for the prestigious Governor’s Honors Program have cleared the next hurdle by being named semi-finalists.
The Governor’s Honors Program, known as GHP, is a four-week residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors. Students who attend public, private, and home schools are eligible for nomination in one of 20 subject areas.
Ella Barden, Belle Esslinger, Emma Harris, Isabel Keller, Edward Kenyon, Serena McGuinn, Tyler Ou, Sarah Scholl and Mark Zimmer represent more than half of the original pool of nominees for CHS. Ella, Isabelle and Edward will compete in Science, Serena and Tyler in Dance, Isabel in Communicative Arts, Emma and Mark in World Languages, and Sarah in Mathematics.
These students will now prepare for state competition, which also includes an application and personal interviews process.
GHP finalists will be announced this spring. The program will be held June 19 through July 16 at Berry College in Rome.
Carrollton High School has a strong legacy of producing competitive GHP candidates. Last year, two of the 10 nominees cleared the next hurdle to be named semi-finalists. Of that cohort, Walker Camp was named a finalist and attended the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.