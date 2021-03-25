A University of West Georgia art professor said it best:
Most likely, a business major didn’t create a company’s logo or design the carpeting on a building’s floors. That is the value of an arts degree.
And so began the return of the Carrollton Art Takeover on Thursday, as a group met at the Neva Lomason Memorial Library to get a first look at a new sculpture, “Runner,” and speak with its creator Jeff Repko. A professor of sculpture at the University of North Georgia and a Pennsylvania native, Repko created this work as part of a series to “vibrate against the landscape, becoming a surreal piece of toy-like architecture.”
It is created, after all, out of playground equipment.
Clint Samples, an associate dean and professor of art at West Georgia, opened up the ceremony in the new library meeting room. He is also president of the Carrollton Arts Commission.
“Very impressive,” said Samples about his reaction to seeing “Runner” outside as he drove up.
How important are the arts? Samples related the story he tells students about being asked — when people learn he teaches painting — what can one do with an art degree.
“It took an artist a long time to design the carpet you’re standing on,” he said. “Who chose the colors for this building? It wasn’t a business or science major who did that. That was a student who studied art.
“If you take that and kind of expand it to our community, art makes our lives a little more vibrant.”
Samples noted, in Repko’s sculpture, the color scheme and how it stands out against the white of the library, which is newly renovated. Therefore, he said the area becomes more “beautiful.”
“I wanted to know why did Jeff choose that color scheme,” said Samples. “I’m curious about what prompted him to make that sculpture and how he made it. Art makes us think.
“You combine that with what we are already doing in Carrollton … you take all that together, it makes our community stronger. To put it in economic terms, it makes Carrollton a place people want to live in, more desirable for its families.”
To answer the questions of why he chose the title, Repko said he likes to use movement in his work, thus a “Runner.” As to why he brought this work to Carrollton to be on display for a year, it’s a chance to branch out in his new home state.
“The first thing I like to do when I go somewhere is be out and see the town,” said Repko, who’s only been in Georgia a year and a half. “Carrollton was a great opportunity for me to explore the city and share my work and get around Georgia some more.”
He also has a piece on display in Gainesville.
“The town has a nice charm,” said Repko, comparing it to the small town he grew up in outside of Pittsburgh. “It feels like a great environment, so I’m happy to have my work here. I think getting people outside is important now, so is getting the work out there for people to want to come out to see.”
Repko’s work references a post-industrial landscape.
“Being born in the Rust Belt, I saw a lot of decay,” he said about old manufacturing areas of the northeast and its disused machinery. “Pittsburgh was a steel town up until the 1980s; it still looks like a steel town. So I’ve always been fascinated by being able to see these machines, tools, big gears and hardware and figuring out how they moved. And there was a sadness to the way they looked.”
It was his vision to remove the sadness with those vibrant colors. Playground equipment is the type of material that helps bring out some positive reactions, Repko said. He added it can revitalize the way people look at industry in a simple way.
“There’s a lot of (chaotic) things happening that we … it’s almost like we assume things happen,” said Repko. “I like this idea of a sculpture feeling like you can understand it. It’s not hiding anything. There’s an honesty to it I really enjoy.”
“For me, this sculpture project shows what we can accomplish together,” said Nova Lomason Library manager Rachel Linn. “It’s yearly renewal that will bring new art to our city is a promise to Carrollton that there are so many fantastic collaborations.”
Repko’s “Runner” will be on display for a year until the 2022 Art Takeover.
