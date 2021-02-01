A new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been found in Carroll and Douglas counties, health officials confirmed Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified a mutation in the COVID-19 virus coming out of the United Kingdom known as COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. On Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health identified nine Georgia counties in which individuals had contracted this variant.
So far, 19 cases have been identified in Georgia, eight men and 11 women. In addition to Carroll and Douglas counties, the variant was also found in Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding counties. At least 30 states are reporting cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.
There are two cases of the new variant in Carroll County and one case in Douglas County, according to DPH. Fulton and Cobb counties each had four cases, Gwinnett County had three cases, Paulding County had two cases, and Clayton, Dekalb, and Cherokee counties each had one case.
Tanner Health System officials said that as of Monday, it was not aware of any instances of the UK variant among their present patient population.
Information on this new variant is still being uncovered, according to the CDC, but it is known that this variant spreads more easily and quicker.
The UK variant was identified in the fall of 2020, and Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said it is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March.
“We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life,” Toomey said in a press release.
While the information on the new strain is evolving, preliminary information suggests that in addition to being significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it may increase the risk of death in those who become infected, according to DPH.
Both DPH and local officials at Tanner Health System are urging individuals to take proper precautions in the wake of this new strain, which are the same precautions needed to protect against the original strain.
“Our message remains the same: stop the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, socially distancing and avoiding groups. And, as soon as you’re able, get vaccinated,” said a statement from the health system.
Two COVID-19 vaccines have been given emergency-use authorization. The manufacturers of these vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, issued statements that their vaccines appear to work against this new variant.
