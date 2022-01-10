A Villa Rica resident and University of Georgia graduate recently opened a new pharmacy in Carrollton.
Owner Nikesh Patel, associates, family and friends cut the ceremonial ribbon at Arrow Pharmacy located at 317 Bankhead Ave. The event was also attended by several officials of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
Open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9-2, the pharmacy features free delivery and drive-thru pick up, according to Patel.
“We have a wide variety of over-the-couner medications, as well as a well-stocked prescribed medications,” Patel said. “and we also have a good supply of COVID therapeutics and PCR test kits .”
He added that his pharmacy will soon be able to provide COVID vaccinations at the pharmacy. For more information and detailed information about the services offered by Arrow Pharmacy, call 770-858-5767 or go on line to RxArrow.com.
“When it comes to medications, we believe that one size does not fit all, so one of our primary goals is to provide targeted service to our customers, who we don’t consider as just being a number” he noted. “so that’s how we came up with the name Target Pharmacy.”
Patel said that he will be opening a second Arrow Pharmacy in Rome soon.
