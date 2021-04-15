Come on in, the doors are open at your Carrollton public library.
No, not that way; that’s the old entrance. That door takes you into the children’s section. There are new sliding doors on the side of the Neva Lomason Memorial Library, though there’s been a time or two when long-time patrons needed to be redirected.
One day, maybe bicyclists on the GreenBelt will be able to park their rides beside the building and stop inside for a rest and a beverage.
There is so much to the new look at Neva Lomason that, unfortunately, has yet to be used by the public.
There are books, there are reference materials, there are historical records available for free inspection or checkout — just as one would expect from a library of any size. However, there are several barriers to entering some of the new rooms created in the expansion project that began two years ago.
While that project is essentially complete, the unexpected global pandemic has stopped rooms like a cafe and children’s play area from being put to their intended use.
Dr. Rachel Linn, Nova Lomason Memorial manager, showed off all the new rooms, starting with a conference room and finishing with a computer lab featuring different terminals than those found in the more open computer room.
During the renovation process, Linn said library personnel sat around for hours reviewing community feedback on what features the public wanted in their new library. The new conference room, to the immediate left of the entranceway, has one feature the former conference room did not: windows. Linn said the former conference room was in the middle of the building with no way to look outside or to let in natural light.
Right across from the conference room is the new multipurpose room, which was used for the first time in March during a sculpture unveiling during Art Takeover. This room includes kitchen amenities, another feature asked for by the community feedback.
The multipurpose room adjoins one of the few rooms still in its original location, named after Edith Foster, founder of the West Georgia Regional Library System.
Much of the new children’s area is still closed off and includes space for play and computers. Linn said this used to be the front area of the library with the circulation desk. That is now just a few steps beyond the aforementioned new rooms.
The new cafe, in an area that Linn said could one day include a trail head for the GreenBelt, is also closed off at the moment. One day, she hopes to see friends gathering in there for a cup of coffee. She called this part “the loud side.”
Teenagers have their own space. There are study rooms (a “quiet side”) and a local history room that genealogists from all over the country visit to find everything from old tax digests, school yearbooks and family histories. It’s material, Linn said, that can’t be found online.
Ironically, it was in March, 2019, when Neva Lomason closed … for the renovations. Linn said they set up microlibraries, one being the log cabin that serves as the visitors center by Lake Carroll. This was the temporary home for the children’s collection.
“It is really small, literally a log cabin,” said Linn. “It was nice for the kids. We could do story-time outside next to the lake. Geese everywhere. They thought they were on ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ We had a lot of highly attended programs.”
The adult collection with the CDs, DVDs and young adult books went towards the center of town at the Stallings Community Center.
“It was hard for the staff to manage all these locations,” said Linn. “It was hard for patrons to find us. Once they started finding us, we were able to provide the services we normally do. For us, the essential things are access to the materials and computers. A lot of people come to us when they need to get a job. You have to do all of that online.”
Linn added this was especially important to senior citizens when services began to require bills to be paid exclusively online and they didn’t have computer access on their own.
There were also “pop-up libraries” created by pitching a tent someplace like a farmer’s market or downtown, where a carton of books was available. Linn said they tried to let people know about them through big banners and signage and these pop-ups occur every other weekend.
The plan, Linn said, was to return to a new-look Neva Lomason Memorial one year later. But she said it became clear that would be a bad time for a reopening.
“Everything shut down,” she said.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library followed the lead of the school systems.
“We reopened to staff, started putting materials back on the shelves. We had 100,000 materials. Obviously, that’s just somebody putting a book on a shelf one at a time. It was pretty time consuming. There was a time when the central aisle was full of boxes of books 7 or 8 feet tall, all the way back. We just tried to get everything in good working order.”
Aside from curbside services, Linn said they wanted to be readily available to children by June.
“One of our main initiatives is to help kids combat the summer slide,” she said. “That’s libraries filling gaps in communities and creating free and equal access and lifelong literacy. We did a summer reading program. The state paid for a lot of virtual and digital assets for us to do summer reading. You can do it on your phone now. We’re still going to do that this year.
“We made sure we had virtual programs. We have all our storytimes: baby storytime and pre-school storytime and after-school adventures, which covers the 0-10 range every week. We’re trying to keep that consistency for kids. They are staying at home, but signing in.”
Linn said that continues interaction between staff and children.
The only service not offered is indoor in-person programs. There are adult book clubs available online only once a month on a Thursday. A popular program is Monday night yoga, which is virtual and free, but Linn said she’s hearing people are looking to get back to that in person. It would be in the multipurpose room.
“We would love to start more book clubs, and soon we’re hoping to start more in-person programming as we are getting into the next summer,” said Linn, who wants to see familiar faces again. “I really miss the flood of people coming in to have other things they are looking for from the library.
“It is open to everyone. I think it’s important to have a space where every single person can collide. You could run into anyone at the library and engage with them in different ways.”
Another part of the renovation was the ability to move the administration of the West Georgia Regional Library System into its own building.
The system consists of 19 libraries in Carroll, Douglas, Heard, Haralson and Paulding counties, and Linn said all locations are either closely or loosely tied to a regional office. For example, she said Villa Rica’s library reports to the City of Villa Rica. She said the Regional office manages the policy issues for the system such as the reopening of these now closed areas inside the building.
“If the slope of the descent of COVID cases is at a certain level for a certain amount of time, then we open up more services,” said Linn. “If they go up for a certain amount of time, then we close services. It’s not arbitrary. There’s not somebody sitting around saying see how they feel today about whether we should be open or closed. It is math-based. I can’t tell anyone when we’re going to reach that next level. Hopefully, the numbers will go down, and that will do it.”
The summer reading program for 2021 runs June 7-July 15 Mondays through Thursdays.
