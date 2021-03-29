It’s been a quick recovery for downtown Franklin four days after a midnight tornado tore through the city bringing down trees and power poles and scattering debris anywhere and everywhere.
Melinda Brown, president of the Heard County Chamber of Commerce, said Monday afternoon that while several Franklin businesses were hit bad just after the sun set on Thursday, they were back open by Monday.
“It was really scary,” she said. But, through an “outstanding” team effort involving practically the entire town, the clean-up effort was completed “very quickly.”
“We were able to get back into town (Sunday) night,” said Brown. She added that power was restored and that there were countless people passing out such essentials as power and food to those in need and to the emergency and relief workers.
“We had neighbors helping neighbors, strangers helping strangers,” said Heard County Fire Chief Steve Wirth. “It just showed you what kind of community support you get in a small town.”
Wirth said donations of food for both families and workers came in every day, including a mobile kitchen from the Pine Mountain Fire Department Sunday making hamburgers and hot dogs for the Department of Transportation and utility linemen. The Salvation Army, Wirth said, has been around with cleaning supplies.
As for the clean-up progress, Wirth said roads are reopening, the DOT was wrapping up the cleaning of debris off the highways, and power and phone services were restored. Some power returned as early as Friday evening. What remains, he said, is individual yard clean up.
“It may be a long time before we see normal,” said Wirth. “But we are getting back to a regular routine.”
Students were kept out of Heard County schools for another day Monday after Friday’s overall closing the day following the tornado strikes. The plan for today (Tuesday, March 30), was to return to normal school functions.
“(Monday) was a work day for all adults,” said Heard school superintendent Rodney Kay. “Our local emergency management folks were a little concerned about the unstable infrastructure, so we opted to keep buses off the roadways.”
On Friday, Heard County Wirth said there were no injuries or fatalities reported as a result of the storm. After the surge through Franklin, the tornado cut a path to neighboring Coweta County causing even more damage.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp toured Newnan High School Saturday. According to a published report in The Newnan Times-Herald, this was the first F4 tornado to hit in Georgia in 10 years and was on a path 6 miles long and one-half mile wide.
Kemp stated in his press conference, according to The Times-Herald, that while has responded to several storm-damaged areas, this was unlike any other in terms of “total destruction.”
As the weekend ended, the needs were still there in tornado devastated counties. According to Sherry Nicholson I Regional Communication Director for the American Red Cross of Georgia, Red Cross volunteers ensured safe lodging in hotel rooms for 77 people in addition to delivering meals Sunday night. Six of the 10 hotels available for people displaced by the tornado/severe weather are in Newnan, with others located in Rome, Dalton and Dahlonega.
On Monday, three Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) teams were handing out snacks, water and emergency supplies and talking with people about their critical needs, Nicholson said. Two of the volunteer teams are working in Coweta County.
“So far, nearly 150 households have received items to help with their clean-up efforts, such as work gloves, tarps, rakes and clean-up kits as the ERVs weave through hard-hit areas,” said Nicholson. “Red Cross Damage Assessment teams are still working in Coweta County … coordinating closely with emergency partners to ensure we are connecting with everyone who needs help.
“Nearly 70 Red Cross workers — mostly volunteers — are supporting relief efforts in Georgia. The immediate priority of the Red Cross is providing safe shelter and meals for those in need. Volunteers are also in contact with those who have reached out for emotional and health services support.”
Anyone with emergency needs can contact the Red Cross at 855-891-7325.
To help people affected by these tornadoes, visiting redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the words STORMS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
