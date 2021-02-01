On Monday, Carroll County Schools weekly report showed that 985 students out of 15,000 (6.6%) have been exposed to or are symptomatic of the COVID-19 virus. This is an increase over previous reports.
Data from the week ending Jan. 29 shows there were 112 students who had a confirmed positive test.
For the nearly 1,900 school employees, there were 34 who had a confirmed positive test. An additional 33 had been possibly exposed to or symptomatic of COVID-19.
Jan. 5 marked the first day back for students after their holiday break. The school system since then has released four COVID-19 weekly reports, each with higher numbers than the previous one for the number of students both with a positive test and those exposed or symptomatic.
For employees, however, this last week saw a decrease in the number of positive tests and those exposed or symptomatic. The week of Jan. 22 had the highest numbers with 42 positive employee tests and 45 employees exposed or symptomatic.
Currently, there are four schools participating in hybrid learning due to COVID-19: Temple High School, Temple Middle School, Bay Springs Middle School and Villa Rica High School The latter three are set to return to full in-person instruction on Feb. 8 and Temple High is set to return Feb. 22, or the week after winter break.
The Georgia Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 surveillance report on school aged children, last updated with information from Jan. 28. This report tracks the extent of COVID-19 transmission of three different groupings: preschool and daycare aged children, from ages 0-years-old to 4-year-old; K-12 school aged children, from ages 5-years-old to 17-years-old; and college and professional school aged adults, from ages 18-years-old to 22-years-old.
This report shows that COVID-19 among school-aged children remains “high” in Carroll County, as it has been for the past several weeks. Within the last 14 days of the report, there were eight cases in the preschool age group, 89 cases in the K-12 age group, and 56 in the college age group.
