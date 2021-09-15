National Guard troops deployed to Tanner

National Guard troops have been deployed to two Tanner facilities in Carroll County as the COVID pandemic and numbers of unvaccinated patients continue to strain the hospital’s resources.
On Monday, a unit of 18 Georgia National Guard troops arrived in Carrollton. They will be deployed to Tanner’s facilities in Carrollton and Villa Rica to provide support in the hospitals’ nutrition and environmental services divisions, according to a release issued Wednesday by Tanner.
The Carrollton and Villa Rica hospitals have been the most impacted by a surge in COVID patients, almost all of whom have chosen not to be vaccinated. Health officials have cited the Delta variant of the virus as the cause for the surge, a mutated form that is more contagious and more aggressive than the original virus.
On Wednesday, Tanner Health System reported that 111 COVID patients were being treated at the four hospitals the agency operates in west Georgia, far higher than the number being treated at the height of the pandemic last year.
Those patients, along with non-COVID patients being treated for other reasons, have so stressed the county’s health resources that Tanner’s president and CEO recently described the hospitals as “overwhelmed.”
And while the number of Carroll County residents who have received the free and easily accessible vaccines for the virus has been accelerating, only one-third of those residents are fully vaccinated.
In its report on Wednesday, Tanner said that there were 73 patients in the Carrollton facility, six more than were being treated at the same time last week and 65 more than July 10, when the Delta variant is assumed to have entered the west Georgia region.
The COVID patients occupy 40.3% of all the hospital beds in the Carrollton facility. These patients, along with non-COVID patients, have pushed the hospital to 145% of its occupancy, according to a Tanner Facebook post.
At the Villa Rica hospital, there were 32 patients as of Wednesday, occupying 22.2% of its beds. The VR facility was reported at 188% occupancy.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen had four patients, while Tanner Medical Center / East Alabama in Wedowee had two patients.
In Thursday’s statement, Tanner said that the National Guard troops had been requested in August, when Gov. Brian Kemp issued an order to deploy the personnel to healthcare facilities across the state.
“We are grateful to have the National Guard’s support,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO for Tanner Health System. “Throughout this pandemic, Gov. Kemp has been keenly interested in making sure hospitals in Georgia have the resources they need to get through this. It means a great deal to us to have these men and women in uniform here to help as our community struggles through this COVID crisis.”
Gary Thomas, vice president of campus and support services for Tanner, endorsed Howard’s remarks.
“We are proud to have these servicemen and women here to support our frontline teams,” said Thomas, adding that Tanner has also requested support through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) for clinical services.
Tanner’s statement also stated that Carroll County EMA Director Tim Padgett had facilitated requests for personnel and equipment, such as ventilators, from GEMA.
Not all COVID patients require hospitalization, but the most serious do. And the most acute of those must be placed on ventilators to assist their breathing.
According to Tanner, the hospital system has 31 ventilators in use, 18 of them by unvaccinated COVID patients.
Only two of the hospital system’s COVID patients are vaccinated, meaning 98% of those occupying hospital beds are not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated.
Of the 115 COVID-related deaths that have taken place at the hospital since February, when the vaccines first became available, only eight of those patients were vaccinated.
According to the state Department of Health, 81,948 Carroll County residents have received vaccine doses as of Wednesday. That is 2,161 more vaccinations since last week, and over 16,000 more than July 10, when health officials first began sounding the alarm against the Delta variant.
Health officials say that the vaccines that are now in use have been proven effective against the Delta variant. However, vaccine-resistant mutations are possible so long as the virus remains present in the human host population.
Tanner said Wednesday that the National Guard troops now at the Carrollton and Villa Rica facilities will remain in place through Dec. 3, although the governor can extend that deployment if hospital officials request.
The troops at the Tanner facilities are commanded by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Camp and 1st Lt. Joshua Julien, officer in charge, from the HHC 2-121 Infantry Battalion of Forsyth, Georgia.
“We volunteer to step up to help the community,” Lt. Julien said in the release. “We’ve been working in hospitals that are understaffed and overpopulated, but we are here to help relieve some of the stress for staff at Tanner and help patients get the care they need.”
