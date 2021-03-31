MZHS student killed in shooting incident

A 17-year-old Mount Zion High School student was killed Tuesday night in what deputies describe as a shooting incident.
According to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office report, Candace Chrzan was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of a residence on Bowdon Junction Road near Mount Zion. The incident took place shortly before 8 p.m., which is when Mount Zion Police called sheriff’s deputies to the scene.
A sheriff’s department spokesperson said the preliminary investigation indicated the shooting may have been the result of an accident. The spokesperson stressed that the case remains under investigation and declined to provide any further information.
The death of the young student produced an outpouring of grief on social media. Two friends of the girl’s family set up separate GoFundMe accounts to help meet the family’s expenses.
One account organized by Tiffany Cantrell noted that Chrzan left behind “a broken-hearted community but so many precious memories.”
“As we all grieve, it’s time for Eagle Nation to rise up and support a family that has always supported us,” Cantrell said on the GoFundMe account. “The family does not have life insurance for Candace so at this time we ask for any donations.”
Another donations account was sent up by Suzie Williams, who said Chrzan “always had a smile on her face and love in her heart.”
A spokesperson for Carroll County schools said that the system was “deeply saddened” by the loss. In a statement, Charity Aaron said that the high school will have counseling services available for students and staff “who need emotional support during this difficult time.”
The sheriff’s office statement said that all parties involved in the case were cooperating with authorities. The statement also noted that investigators “are working closely” with the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office.
“We ask that you keep the family of Chrzan in your thoughts and prayers as they are trying to process the loss of a bright young soul and respect their privacy at this time,” the sheriff’s office statement said. “We also ask that you remember her classmates at Mount Zion High School as they return to class without her.”
