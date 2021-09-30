Multiple arrests result in drug, gun seizures

A succession of arrests this week by Carrollton police has resulted in multiple gun and drug seizures.
In all, five people were arrested, seven weapons seized, and $9,000 in cash recovered, along with quantities of drugs that included methamphetamine and marijuana.
Police said one of the people arrested in the separate incidents is reputed to be a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang.
The arrests in the unrelated cases spanned the week, from Monday until Thursday, according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department. Three of the cases were investigated by the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit.
The ACE unit is a multi-agency task force that includes the Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and University of West Georgia Police Department.
On Monday, Sept. 27, two Carrollton men — Ulysses Houston, 19, and Jamarus Boddy, 17,— were both arrested during a traffic stop.
Police said the odor of marijuana coming from the car resulted in a search of the vehicle, during which officers found an AR pistol reported stolen in Floyd County.
Houston and Boddy were both taken to the Carroll County Jail and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the ACE Unit and Carrollton Police Department seized methamphetamine, ecstasy, oxycodone, and marijuana from a residence after an extensive investigation initiated by citizen complaints.
According to the release, Amanda Sears, 29, was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking ecstasy, trafficking oxycodone, sale of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism an Prevention Act.
Police said that the investigation and evidence revealed Sears is allegedly associated with the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang.
Sears was taken to the Carroll County jail.
Also on Tuesday, Carrollton police arrested Tiffany McCutchen and Jeremy Neece during a traffic stop.
Police seized marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, THC wax, THC edibles, and alprazolam from the vehicle.
During the investigation, police learned that Neece and McCutchen were allegedly traveling from Oklahoma to Newnan. Both were both charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of ecstasy, and possession of THC wax and edibles.
They were both taken to the Carroll County jail. The investigation was then turned over to the ACE Unit.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, ACE officers arrested a Temple man at his residence for an outstanding violation of probation charge. But further investigation resulted in other charges, police said.
Devin Johnson, 28, was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
During the investigation, police seized marijuana, packaging materials, five rifles, one pistol, and over $9,000 in U.S. currency.
Johnson was then taken to the Carroll County jail.
