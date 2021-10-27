“Operation High Octane”— a multi-day drug operation that began on Oct. 18 has resulted in 45 total arrests.
The Carrollton Police Department's Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit worked along with many other agencies to arrest multiple individuals in the 10-day operation.
The police actions were initiated to target drug-related crimes and resolve outstanding warrants in Carrollton and surrounding communities, according to authorities. The actions resulted in 45 arrests, with 25 of those being felony arrests; 20 misdemeanor arrests; 12 guns seized, four search warrants, and $10,685 in U.S. currency.
The felony charges included trafficking methamphetamine, Xanax, heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and several pounds of marijuana. There were also charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, several charges of theft by receiving (stolen firearms), as well as several arrests for probation violation warrants and one child molestation warrant.
The misdemeanor charges consisted of 10 DUIs, obstruction, misdemeanor marijuana, and miscellaneous misdemeanor warrants.
The law enforcement agencies involved in the operation included the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, University of West Georgia Police Department, and Newnan Police Department.
“We are grateful for our partnership with all of these agencies,” said a spokesperson. “As with all operations, our priority is to enhance public safety for the communities we serve.”
