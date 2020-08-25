The Carroll County Schools Board of Education has approved the naming of the Mt. Zion football stadium after current board member Donald Nixon.
The move to name the facility after the District 5 BOE member took place during an Aug. 20 board meeting. Nixon and District 2 BOE member Sandra Morris abstained from voting.
The naming was proposed by Mt. Zion High School principal Landom Odom. A committee had been formed to review the naming, and during the monthly board meeting, District 3 member Dr. Robert Pinckney, who was on the committee, presented the recommendation based on Nixon’s extensive service in the school system and community.
Nixon’s history in the school system started when he was a student in the Mt. Zion cluster, where he was an athlete, serving as quarterback and leading his team in the first winning season in school history.
From 1968 to 1971, he was a teacher and coach for the Bremen City Schools, but in 1971 he was a Mt. Zion teacher and offensive coordinator, two years later serving his first year as the Mt. Zion head football coach.
In 1975, Nixon started the wrestling program at Mt. Zion and in 1978, he was named Times-Georgian Coach of the Year after leading his team to a winning season for the second time in school history.
He went on to serve as head football coach until 1979, having served for six years total. During this time he made improvements to the program, which include installing the first sprinkler system; adding athletic grass;installing the first digital scoreboard; and partnering with the Mt. Zion Recreation Department to grow the feeder recreation football programs from one to four teams.
After finishing his position as head coach, Nixon moved onto his first administrative position, where he served as principal of a K-12 school in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
Two years later, he returned to Mt. Zion as assistant principal, assistant football coach, and as head coach of the wrestling program. He also served at the elementary school for six years.
IN 1989, Nixon joined the district office to serve in several director positions including: maintenance, purchasing, and as supervisor of all unclassified employees except bus drivers
Nixon retired in 2002 and a year later, was inducted into the MZHS Hall of Fame and received a Service Award.
While he retired from the school system, he was not done with education as five years later he was elected to serve on the Board of Education, where in his second year of service, he was named Chairman.
This year is Nixon’s 14th year on the board, where he represents District 5 and currently serves as Vice-Chairman.
Nixon said that he was humbled by the naming of the stadium, according to a press release from the county school system.
“His goal throughout his 36-year career has never been about personal accolades, but always about serving his community and giving back to others,” according to the release. “Mr. Nixon also shared that his accomplishments have only been possible because of the support of his wife of 55 years, Gabrielle, his daughters Tina and Tracey, and their families.”
