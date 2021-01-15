Mt. Zion Middle School will be receiving a school resource officer at the request of the city.
During Thursday’s school board meeting, the Carroll County School Board of Education was told that the district received a request for an officer at the Middle School.
With this addition, the total number of officers in the Mt. Zion Cluster would be two, as Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones explained the high school and elementary school are close enough for the officer to quickly move between the two.
But the middle school is farther away from the other two schools and so there was concern over response time.
The new SRO will begin next week, the board was informed, and the city is prepared to cover all costs until the new school year in July. After that, the district and the police department will cover the cost in an even split.
A resource officer in the school does not deal with disciplinary actions but rather assists with drills and attends to any legal issues where a normal officer would respond.
This addition will increase the number of SROs in the district to 13. The school district currently has 23 schools in its system.
