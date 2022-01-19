A Carrollton man was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police after failing to pull over during an attempted traffic stop for recklessly driving a motorcycle Jan. 18.
According to the incident report, at 5:40 p.m. Patrol Officer Morgan Moreau witnessed two motorcyclists in the straight lanes to the right of him as he awaited a green light left turn on South Park Street.
One of the drivers described as wearing a bunny backpack and a white bunny helmet with bunny ears was later identified as Christian Devan Braswell, 19, of Carrollton.
Braswell is the motorcyclist Officer Moreau first witnessed “lift his motorcycle’s front wheel off the ground twice and sped off at a high rate of speed.”
That is when Moreau attempted to make a traffic stop, but Braswell and his friend did not stop.
With rush-hour traffic, the officer did not continue trying to chase the suspects. He notified dispatch of descriptions and to send out a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) to surrounding agencies.
“It was clear to me that by weaving in and out of heavy traffic at speeds that exceed 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 50 mph, he was purposely trying to evade and elude me,” Officer Moreau said in his statement.
Slightly before Officer Moreau witnessing this event, Cpl. Stephen Marshall saw the two motorcyclists on Tanner Street. By the time they were identified, Cpl. Marshall was headed in an opposite direction with heavy traffic and no opportunity for a turn around.
At this point all personnel are aware of the description of the motorcyclists. Officer Cody Kenerly was able to identify Braswell by his bunny-ears helmet and notified others that he was heading west on Maple Street. The University of West Georgia’s police department was then notified.
Braswell was witnessed heading into Heritage Hills Subdivision on Ole Hickory Trail North. Cpl. Marshall responded to this notification and upon arrival began questioning several people in the neighborhood about the motorcyclists until he successfully obtained an address.
During the investigation, the residents of the home which later turned out to be Braswell’s home stated there was not a motorcycle present to their knowledge and denied a request for a search. Cpl. Marshall was able to identify Braswell from Officer Moreau’s dash camera because of a traffic stop conducted Dec. 8, where he impounded Braswell’s motorcycle for no insurance.
At 8 p.m., when Braswell pulled into the driveway of his home, Cpl. Marshall called out to him, but Braswell stated he knew why he was there and he would like to turn himself in. He also told police where to locate the bunny helmet and motorcycle which was impounded at the scene.
Braswell was released on bond Jan. 19.
