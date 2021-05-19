The mother of a middle school child was charged Tuesday with boarding a school bus and telling the child to strike another student in retaliation for a previous day altercation with a sibling.
Ameisha Parham, 32, of Villa Rica also allegedly yelled at other kids on the bus, saying “this is what you get when you mess with my kid,” or words to that effect, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office report.
Parham was charged with disrupting or interfering with a public school as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both charges are misdemeanors. Carroll County Jail records reported that a bond of $3,500 has been set in the case.
According to the sheriff’s office report, the incident occurred Tuesday morning as a Carroll County school bus was running its route for Ithica Elementary School.
The bus driver told deputies that when the bus made a stop on West Wind Drive, a Bay Springs Middle School student got on the bus. The driver said he assumed that the middle school student had lost something. When he was about to help, the student’s mother reportedly boarded the bus and “directed her daughter to strike another child sitting in the rear of the bus.”
After striking the seated student, the middle school student and the mother then left the bus, but not before the mother yelled at the students on the bus, to the effect of “this is what you get when you mess with my kid.”
The driver, who said that he was “shocked” by the brief incident, reported it to Ithica Elementary authorities, who in turn reported it to Bay Springs staff. Sheriff’s deputies were then contacted.
The deputy who filed the report said that he had spoken with Parham by telephone about the incident.
According to the report, Parham told the deputy that her son was involved in a dispute with another student on Monday and that she had followed her daughter onto the bus, where the girl confronted the other student.
The report states that Parham admitted to telling students that they “shouldn’t mess with her son,” but denied directing her child to strike the other boy. She also was adamant that she did not board the bus, but the deputy reports that a surveillance video shows that she was on the bus, standing at the top of the stairwell.
