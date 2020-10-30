Another four years, another presidential election. And each White House hopeful generates their own unique set of campaign collectibles.
One Carroll County citizen has taken it upon herself to collect election memorabilia, with a set that dates to the 1910s.
Sandra Morris with the Carroll County Council on Aging and Carroll County Board of Education has been collecting memorabilia from election campaigns that focuses mostly on candidate pins.
While much of Morris’s collection includes presidential candidates, the pins are not limited to just the presidency. The pins also do not come from any particular party, as she searches for anything she can find.
The pins come from a variety of sources, including second-hand places like flea markets, but also from friends and family who know about her interest in the pins.
Also in her collection is a set of decanters, one donkey and one elephant, a representation of each political party. This
set is particularly sentimental to her as they are from the year of her marriage anniversary.
Morris’s collection comes from her
interest in politics.
The year that Ronald Reagan was running, Morris said that she was serving as a poll worker and managed
to snag a poster of Reagan when the
polls closed — the poster is now considered one one
her most beloved pieces.
And while the COVID-19 pandemic may have paused
her search during
the current presidential campaign, she
said she continues
to find more and
connect with other collectors.
