At 6:40 a.m. on Monday morning, there was a collision on Highway 27 and Oak Grove Road near Ringer Road involving a Freightliner and Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
The preliminary investigative findings showed that the freightliner was making a right turn into a private driveway on the west side of the roadway. The Chrysler minivan attempted to steer into the left lane to avoid hitting the Freightliner, but was unsuccessful according to the preliminary report.
The report also stated that upon impact, the minivan rotated clockwise, overturned, and came to an upright rest in the southbound lanes of GA 1 facing east. The Freightliner came to a controlled rest in the private driveway.
Both the north and southbound lanes were closed until 8:33 a.m.
The occupants of the Chrysler minivan were airlifted to Metro Atlanta hospitals for treatment. The status of their injuries are unknown as of press time.
The Georgia State Patrol is the lead agency on this incident which is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.