Two and one-half years ago, Carroll County Director of Emergency Management Tim Padgett assumed additional responsibilities as Carroll County’s fire chief. According to County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, Padgett will return to his original role as EMA Director effective July 1.
“Chief Padgett notified me several months ago that he was ready for the county to transition back to a separate Fire Chief and Emergency Management Agency Director model beginning with the next fiscal year,” Morgan said. “That will occur on July 1, which is the start of our new fiscal year. We hope to have a new county fire chief in place by then.”
During a public safety career that has spanned 36 years, all within Carroll County, Padgett, a 1982 Villa Rica High School graduate, has advanced from a 16-year old Junior Firefighter to various positions throughout the ranks of fire service and emergency management. In 1990 he transferred into administration to serve as fire inspector/deputy director of emergency management. Three years later he was promoted to a division fire chief and the director of emergency management, and in 2000 he was named Deputy Fire Chief and retained the role as Director of Emergency Management.
Changes within the administration of Carroll County Fire/Rescue and emergency management services are coming at a time when comments have been posted on social media about supposed low morale in the county fire department as well as complaints about low pay and a number of personnel leaving the ranks.
Morgan responded by saying that she encourages those who have grievances to reach out to the Board of Commissioners or the Fire Chief directly.
“We are always happy to meet and discuss concerns and welcome the conversation,” she said.
Carroll County has 15 fire stations located throughout the county. The headquarters is located at 501 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
