Some 10,000 fewer voters in Carroll County have cast their votes ahead of today’s twin U.S. Senate runoffs than those who voted before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
More than 27,000 registered Carroll voters cast early ballots in the races that most political observers say will decide the rule of the Senate for at least the next two years.
Carroll County has 85,209 registered voters, which means that three out of every 10 registered voters have made their decision. That number is also almost equal to the population of the City of Carrollton, which had 26,443 residents in 2018, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Times-Georgian previously reported on Oct. 31 that 36,497 registered voters showed up to the polls early to choose the 46th president, representing 42% of the 85,237 registered Carroll voters.
About one out of every 10 registered voters within Carroll County has also requested an absentee ballot ahead of today’s election. But of those 9,762 absentee ballot requests, only 7,091 had been accepted as of Monday, according to data from the secretary of state’s website.
Voters across Georgia are returning to the polls today to decide two U.S. Senate left undecided after the general election, with U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler squaring off against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock. Perdue is facing Ossoff, while Warnock is vying against Loeffler.
Because none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes cast on Nov. 3, the runoff is being held. It is the first time in decades that both of the state’s Senate seats are on the line, and perhaps the only time that the outcome of a Georgia race will decide which political party controls the Senate.
More than three million voters cast their ballots early across the state, according to data from the secretary of state’s website. That is a record turnout in a U.S. Senate runoff, said Gabriel Sterling, the secretary’s State Voting System Implementation Manager during a Monday election briefing at the Capitol.
In addition to the two Senate runoffs, voters will select a candidate to fill a seat on the state’s Public Service Commission.
The Senate races are being watched closely across the nation because the outcomes will determine which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate. For nine weeks, Georgians have been pummeled with ads, mailers, text messages, phone calls and door knockers with the message to vote in today’s runoffs.
If the Democrats succeed in their races, the U.S. Senate will be tied with Republicans at 50-50, which means Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaking vote. For their part, the Republicans want to maintain their majority.
Perdue and Loeffler visited Carrollton and west Georgia in the past few weeks, telling residents they are the firewall to “save America” from their “radical liberal” opponents. Ossoff and Warnock are traveling across the state and telling their supporters they are going to “write the next chapter in American history.”
The runoffs also come during a time when the GOP party in Georgia is in conflict against itself. President Donald Trump lost Georgia in November by a 11,779 votes to President-elect Joe Biden, flipping the state for the first time in favor of a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.
Since then, Trump has promoted unproven claims of election fraud in the state and filed legal challenges in an attempt to overturn Biden’s narrow victory.
The Washington Post released an audio recording on Sunday of a phone call between Trump and Georgia’s top elections official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes — one more ballot than the 11,779-vote margin between him and Biden in Georgia. But Raffensperger and his legal counsel defended the state’s election processes.
On Monday afternoon, state Voting System Implementation Manager Sterling spent more than a half hour debunking the claims made by Trump during that phone call.
Trump has also attacked Gov. Brian Kemp, who has also defended the state’s election results, and Trump has gone so far as to demand that the Republican governor resign.
Meanwhile, the GOP caucus of Georgia has promised constituents they would reform the elections process when they reconvene Jan. 11 for the 2021 legislative session. The caucus presented a list of seven promises, such as eliminating absentee ballot drop-off boxes and outlawing absentee voting without a cause, which Georgians have been able to do since 2005.
In November, Loeffler and Perdue criticized Raffensperger’s office for his handling of the presidential election. Both U.S. senators have also refused to acknowledge that Trump lost the election.
All four senatorial candidates have invested millions of dollars in campaign advertisements to persuade voters to choose them in today’s runoffs.
The Georgia Recorder reported last week that the four U.S. Senate candidates have raised more than one-third of a billion dollars, with the bulk of the money going to the Democrats in the races. Ossoff and Warnock raised more than $100 million in the two months since the presidential election.
Ossoff became the highest-funded candidate in Senate election history, raising $106.7 million between Oct. 15 and Dec. 16, the Georgia Recorder reported. Warnock raised $103.3 million in those two months. Loeffler captured $63.9 million, while Perdue raked in $89.7 million.
Each candidate spent between $41-$68 million on advertisements, according to the Ad Age media news outlet. Meanwhile, national leaders, including Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Harris, former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden, have visited the state urging residents to vote for their party’s candidates.
The Georgia Recorder contributed reporting to this story.
