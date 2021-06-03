More people have been charged in connection with an alleged smuggling operation that was supplying Haralson County Jail inmates with drugs.
Investigator Heather Mecillas said Tuesday that 10 people have been charged over the course of the investigation that began in January. The last one, Ashley Duncan, 31, residence unknown, was charged on Friday with three counts of furnishing drugs/contraband to inmates, a felony. She was still in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
“This is the last expected arrest,” Mecillas said.
The investigation was spearheaded by Capt. Edwin Ivey, the jail commander.
“During the course of the investigation, several inmates were identified as being involved in a conspiracy to bring drugs into the facility and evidence indicated that it possibly involved at least one employee,” according to a statement released Tuesday by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
Allegedly, Dustin Mullins, 36, of Bremen, was the mastermind of the operation, Mecillas said.
Tiffany Singer, 35, of Carrollton, allegedly purchased and packaged the drugs and arranged for delivery to the facility, Mecillas said. Then others, including Sammy Robinson, 74, of Buchanan — not to be confused with the former commissioner, of Tallapoosa — and Duncan would deliver the packages to the facility. When he allegedly tried to deliver one of the packages to the facility on Feb. 13, Tobias Anderson, 37, was taken into custody for an active, but unrelated, warrant.
On March 2, after a search of the jail turned up suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and pills, along with tobacco, shanks, a cell phone and other contraband, former detention officer Brandy “Joelle” Guthrie, then 26, was fired when she reported to work and charged with violation of oath by a public officer and crossing county guard lines with suspected drugs and contraband, both felonies.
That same day, inmates Mullins, Randall Eric Clayton, 40, Christopher Bynum, 39, and Anderson, were charged with possession of drugs and contraband.
Former detention officer Sonja Goodin, 46, Austell, was arrested about two weeks later after she was located in Cobb County. She had quit her job and disappeared before the other arrests. She and Guthrie have since been released on bond.
On March 9, Robinson, was charged for allegedly trying to deliver drugs/contraband to inmates. He has since been released on bond.
On April 3, Singer, was charged with six counts of furnishing items prohibited for possession by inmates.
Mullins and inmate Billy McKinzey, 39, were also charged with six counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates.
“We are here to serve and protect all citizens, and that includes keeping inmates in our facility safe,” said Sheriff Stacy Williams. “Those who attempt to bring drugs or other contraband into the Detention Center create a dangerous environment for inmates and Detention Officers alike.
“With the number of bad drugs and drug overdoses that we are seeing in this county, it makes it even more dangerous to buy and attempt to smuggle those potentially deadly drugs into a Detention Center,” the sheriff added. “Those who conspire and attempt these criminal acts, whether they are inmates, a person on the outside or employees of the Sheriff’s Office, will be charged and prosecuted.”
This is not the first time drugs have been smuggled into the jail. In August 2019, inmate Jeffrey Odom was taken to the hospital to be treated for a drug overdose. During that investigation 15 inmates tested positive for drugs. That investigation also yielded several arrests.
