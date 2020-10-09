A clinical scientist is ready to challenge the state’s Senate majority leader in next month’s District 30 election, running to help veterans receive better healthcare and a tax-free retirement.
Edwards is a clinical researcher within the biopharmaceutical industry and has experience working on an array of diseases, from the coronavirus to heart health studies. She has a Bachelor of Science degree from Morris Brown College in Atlanta and a Master of Public Health from Saint Louis University’s School of Public Health.
Senate District 30, which includes Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties, is currently represented by Sen. Mike Dugan, who has served as the Senate’s majority leader since 2018.
This is Edwards’ first time running for a public office, and she said her platform involves a variety of topics, ranging from modernizing the Veteran Affairs (VA) system to promoting local health services for low income and medically fragile individuals.
“There are so many changes that I see are needed in healthcare and seeing the number of uninsured Georgians in our state, it’s a lot,” Edwards said. “I would say advocating for our community and bringing hope and a voice for our community are really the reasons for me why I am running.”
Her grandfather was a veteran in the Vietnam War, and she said her grandmother had to fight for the benefits he needed upon his return home. She added she wants to advocate and fight on their behalf to eliminate the VA system’s backlogs and ensure that the program is fully funded.
She also wants to end homelessness among these veterans and make sure they have more access to healthcare by bringing additional VA hospitals to west Georgia.
There are two VA clinics in west Georgia, the Trinka Davis Veterans Village in Carrollton and the Newnan VA clinic, but veterans would have to otherwise travel to Atlanta or Marietta. Edwards added the wait times at these clinics can be long for veterans who need immediate care.
“I want to also eliminate the taxation on their retirement pay,” she said. “They have worked so hard during their career to try and defend Americans, our rights and freedoms that we have. Their retirement should not be taxed.”
If elected, she would also like to “take the politics out of the pandemic” by putting a response plan in place, and she noted COVID-19 can affect anyone, Republican or Democrat.
“As a state legislator, I would create legislation around how we will handle a pandemic and have a solid response plan that will be guided by making decisions within the state of Georgia," she said. "I want our state to be a gold standard for other states.”
On broadband expansion, she said expanding access for rural residents will bring more businesses and jobs to Carroll and Douglas counties. She added that Carroll has a growth rate of 2.5%, Paulding is at 4% and Douglas is at 3%, and she wants the west Georgia area to be more competitive with metro Atlanta.
“I cannot stress enough that our elected officials should be compassionate because we have to have empathy for others and what they are going through,” she said. “We can make legislation that deals with community issues and not just for a select few. We need to lift everyone, not just the top 1 or 2% of people. I have a passion to lead with compassion.”
