Missing Temple woman found in SC

A missing Temple woman suspected of stealing an automobile was found in the Columbia, South Carolina area on Friday evening.
Glenna Thomas, 39, was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Haralson County, said Haralson County Sheriff’s Capt. Teresa Pilcher, who has been investigating the case. Thomas will face a felony theft charge by taking an automobile once she is returned to Haralson County, Pilcher said.
Thomas did not have the stolen car when she was found, and on Monday afternoon, the car still hadn’t been found, Pilcher said.
Thomas disappeared last Tuesday afternoon, Aug 3, from her mother’s home on Candy Kitchen Road in Temple, where she had been living. Her purse and her phone were still in the house. Her mother reported her missing on Wednesday afternoon, 24 hours after she had disappeared.
On that same Tuesday, about the same time that Thomas was last seen by her mother, the owner of a 2006 Ford Focus called the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office saying that his car had been stolen from a construction site on Candy Kitchen Road in Temple, Pilcher said. The person he described as having taken the car met the description that deputies later received for Thomas, Pilcher said.
Thomas’ family has been worried for her safety, said her sister Samantha Bachota, who is now caring for Thomas’ children. Particularly because she had recently given birth to stillborn twins and left an abusive relationship.
I’m glad, at least she’s still alive,” Bachota said.
The family hasn’t been able to talk to Thomas and isn’t sure when she will be returned to Haralson County, her sister said.
“She was evaluated when they first had contact with her,” Pilcher said of Thomas. “But I don’t know as far as while she’s there if she’ll receive any kind of treatment.”
Pilcher is unsure how long extradition to Haralson County will take, she said.
