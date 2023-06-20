The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release on Tuesday that they have found Austin Giles, 21, who went missing on Friday, June 16, 2023.
According to the press release, the search began on Sunday, June 18, when Giles was reported missing by his mother at around 4 p.m. Giles reportedly walked away from his Buchanan home at 6 p.m. on Friday. His mother did not immediately inform law enforcement because, “it was not uncommon for him to go into the woods and stay for a day or two at a time.” However, she knew that he had missed work which was unusual for him.
On Monday, June 19, the search area was widened after HCSO received a tip about Giles being seen on a RING doorbell camera off of Joe Rowell Road. HCSO utilized helicopters to search the area for Giles until Monday night. By Monday afternoon, HCSO found Giles’ cell phone and other belongings in the woods not far from the initial search area.
On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 6:50 a.m. a 911 call was received by a person that had spotted Giles close to School House Road in Polk County. Responders went to the area where the call reported him to be and began their search. Sergeant Terry McAdams and K-9 Janco started the track and when Janco got tired, Polk County School Police Officer Shelton and K-9 Phantom took over.
Once Phantom and Shelton were able to determine the area Giles was in, searchers got close. Giles was found by a search and was taken to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he was fed. He was later taken to a local hospital in Polk County for a medical evaluation.
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office thanked multiple agencies in the press release for their assistance in the search that included the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Haralson County Fire Department, the Georgia Search and Rescue Team, the Department of Natural Resources — Ranger and Aviation, the Georgia State Patrol Aviation, The Polk County Police Department, the Polk County School Police, the Polk County EMA, the Polk Fire Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church-Rockmart. HCSO also thanked Home Depot who supplied food and water for the searchers.
