Georgia’s most powerful Republican senator brought his campaign for lieutenant governor to west Georgia on Tuesday, but the outcome of that race will likely depend on powers outside his control.
In an ordinary election year, Butch Miller’s quest for Georgia’s second highest office would be a cakewalk. A dominant force in the state Senate for more than a decade, the current president pro tem of that body rose to that position through his easy manner with fellow senators and his mastery of senate procedures.
But in the shadow of last year’s presidential election, and the tumultuous outcome of the U.S. Senate runoffs earlier this year, things are now a might different. Burt Jones, a five-term senator from Butts County, has something more than a strong record in the upper chamber to challenge Miller with; Jones has the support of former President Trump.
Trump’s outside influence on Georgia legislative races is unique in state history. Still furious about the state’s narrow but definite vote for President Biden in the 2020 race, the former president has seemingly targeted for destruction every Republican state office holder Trump believes is responsible for his loss.
That leaves Miller with the mission of showing the state’s voters that he can unify quarreling Republicans while holding true to Trump’s brand of conservativism.
“People want a leader, not just a participator,” Miller told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday. “I have led on issues in the past, I'll lead on issues going forward. And I think as a lieutenant governor, I will be able to help … I'm a consensus builder and I'm a team player. And that's important, particularly when you're in the position of lieutenant governor.”
Miller shrugs off the former president’s apparent attempt to choose his own slate of Georgia Republicans next year. Miller said that despite Trump’s opposition to his candidacy – which Miller ascribes to agenda-led pols who gave Trump “incorrect information” about himself – he will be “just fine.”
“A lot of people have the chance to whisper in the ear of the king,” Miller said Tuesday. “I stand by my previous remarks that our relationship had been good. And someone gave [Trump] some bad information based on their own personal motives.”
It’s been a long time in Georgia politics that the term “kingmaker” has been alluded to. Roy V. Harris, a segregationist from Augusta, once held that unofficial title from the 1930s to 1950s. It used to be said that the only two things a state politician needed to become governor was “$50,000 and Roy Harris.”
A lot of things have changed in the state since then. The county unit system and racism that was the basis of Harris’ power is gone, and state politics has modernized — due in no small part to former House Speaker Tom Murphy of Bremen, who for decades was the most powerful west Georgian in the General Assembly.
So it is unusual that someone outside the state – and who also is not a Georgian — should have such an influence in internal Georgia politics. Trump’s shadow will loom especially large in next spring’s Republican primary, where each GOP candidate will compete for the support of Trump voters.
To that end, Miller this week emphasized his leadership in the Senate during the passage of S.B. 202, now the Election Integrity Act of 2021. When current Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan refused to preside over the Senate during passage of that bill, it was Miller, as pro tem, who stepped up to do so.
The law has been widely seen as an effort to amend the absentee ballot and other voting rules that led to the victories of Biden and senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. It also was enacted to address voting fraud issues that top Republicans – namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger – said did not occur last November.
“There was clearly fraud,” Miller said. “There was clearly malfeasance and there was clearly hijinks. And it was clearly a problem.”
In fact, an unprecedented three ballot recounts and an absence of evidence in court challenges turned up no proof of fraud during the general election. Nevertheless, Miller said the voting bill was necessary.
“What we're going do is we're going make it more difficult to cheat,” Miller said. “We'll make it easier to vote. If you boil it down, what does [election integrity] mean? It means your vote counts, and nobody else can cancel it out. That's what it really means.”
Miller said that his life experiences have prepared him for the office he seeks. As a young parent, he and his wife dealt with their son’s profound disability. As an enterprising car dealer in Gainesville, he kept his business going despite economic hardships. And as a state senator, he worked to build consensus on bills pushed by other lawmakers to ensure their passage.
But as lieutenant governor, Miller would have less legislative power than he has now as pro tem. Many of the lieutenant governor’s powers were stripped during the controversies surrounding former Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle. But Miller expects that his previous senate experience will pay off.
“The authority and the power of the lieutenant governor rests in the bosom of the Senate,” Miller said. “The Senate gives the lieutenant governor the authority and the power. My reputation is as a consensus builder, my reputation is a team player, my reputation is helping other legislators accomplish what they want to accomplish, I believe will give me the opportunity to lead.”
Miller has definite ideas about what the lieutenant governor’s office should be and appeared to take issue with Duncan’s decision not to preside as S.B. 202 was passed.
“[The lieutenant governor] has a responsibility to preside and a responsibility to conduct the business [of the Senate,]” Miller said. “I don't like everything that passes. I don't like everything we voted on. But I have a certain responsibility. And, you know, [Duncan] felt very strongly otherwise. And he made a decision based on his convictions. I wouldn't judge him but I know what I would do — I would fulfill my oath of office.”
Miller stressed several times that the schism now dividing Republican leaders must be healed.
“When we start surrendering our thoughts, start surrendering our convictions, start compromising our values, then we're going down the wrong road,” he said.
“For us to have intense dialogue is always good — iron sharpens iron. But at the end of the day, the Republican Party needs to come together as a party and move forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.