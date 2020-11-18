Mill Town Music Hall is partnering with KidsPeace to develop a Therapeutic Music Program for the residents of the Bowdon facility.
KidsPeace is a private charity dedicated to serving the behavioral and mental health needs of children, families and communities. Currently, its Bowdon location is serving 50 children, although numbers are limited due to the coronavirus.
On Nov. 21, a new guitar class at KidsPeace will be formally announced on stage prior to the Marty Stuart & Connie Smith concert at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen.
Approximately 15 guitars were purchased and donated to kickstart this program by Mill Town season ticket holders Gene and Yvonne Cleveland.
The news of the donation came as a surprise to Louis Shagawat, Bowdon’s KidsPeace Executive Director.
Shagawat said that the children and staff alike are very excited for the program to begin, adding that the music can bring them amazing and inspiring benefits.
“[Mr. and Mrs. Cleveland] had a vision and an understanding of how music, which is a universal language, contributes to healing,” said Shagawat. “We view this as an incredibly thoughtful gift that will contribute greatly to our mission of helping some of Georgia’s most vulnerable kids.”
Local certified teachers and music professionals will volunteer their time to teach the guitar classes. Shagawat said that plans have not been solidified, but his vision includes weekly lessons that would likely begin virtually due to the pandemic.
Among the musicians participating in the virtual classes include Jamie Lipscomb, Chorus and Guitar Director at Bremen High School; Matthew Bass, Band Director at Bremen Middle School; Andrew Weaver, professional pop artist; Corey Pearson and Jordan Hamby, members of The Diplomats Quartet; Cynthia Videtto, Bowdon Middle School Band Director, along with other music professionals.
“Mill Town Music Hall was honored to be in attendance at a KidsPeace music event last Christmas,” said Randall Redding, co-founder & CEO of Mill Town Music Hall. “It was inspiring to see how they responded to music, and the idea of bridging our music resources with a healing program was instinctively born. I can think of no better gift than to offer healing and inspiration to others through music. We are honored to help KidsPeace develop this therapeutic program with the introduction of a guitar class that will make a difference in the lives of these young people. We appreciate those who are giving of their time, talents, and gifts to make it happen.”
