Microbrewery may be on tap for Bradley Street

A Bradley Street building where soft drinks were once bottled just off Adamson Square could soon be the home of a microbrewery.
Alex and Victoria Griffin, lifelong Carrollton residents, have been in the home design and building business for the last several years. However, their love of visiting microbreweries across the country stoked a growing desire to go into the business themselves.
“We have talked about it for quite a while, so we finally thought, ‘why not?’ and began the process of leasing space and procuring the necessary local and state licenses required [by law] to operate a microbrewery,” Alex said Wednesday.
The couple has asked the city to rezone 117, 119, and 121 Bradley Street from the properties’ current classification of C-1 to M-1. According to the City of Carrollton’s Alcohol Ordinance, a brewery must be zoned M-1 or M-2. The Griffins’ request asks that the properties be rezoned “to open a taproom brewery.”
If their request is approved by the Carrollton City Mayor and Council at their next meeting on July 12, the couple plan to open a business to be called “Local Ties.”
“We do some home brewing for ourselves and friends who come over to visit. So I guess this is the next step,” the 33-year old Central High graduate said.
Griffin said that when he and his wife have time away from home, they often travel to and visit microbreweries — even out west as far as Seattle.
“So the idea has evolved over time. Plus, a good friend, Justin Schellhorn, has nearly 10 years of experience brewing beer, So we are not going into this blind,” he added.
For the past few years, the Griffins have owned a home construction business, Arbor Design Group, which designs and builds homes to specification. They also remodel home sites in Carroll County and the surrounding area.
The building that could be the site of the microbrewery dates to the 1920s. The address at 119 Bradley St. was the Nehi Bottling Co., beginning a century ago and until 1952, according to city records. Nehi is a brand of cola that was introduced by the now-defunct Chero-Cola, which, like Coca-Cola, was bottled in Carrollton during the Jazz Age just down Bradley Street at what is now Hudson Mill.
Pending the approval of their rezoning application next month, the first order of business for the Griffins will be to place an order for the brewing equipment, which takes several months for delivery.
“Our plan once we get the go-ahead is to start renovating the interiors of two of the three spaces that we will initially use for our business and have it ready to install the equipment and seating,” Griffin noted.
Although six to eight varieties of beer will be produced and sold on tap, food is not currently on the menu for Local Ties Brewing Company.
“Since we are both from Carrollton we thought ‘Local Ties’ would be a good name,” he said.
During the first few months of Local Ties’ opening, some six to eight varieties of beer will be produced and sold.
As for offering food at their establishment, the Griffins say that is not on the horizon at this point.
“We are not doing this to get into the restaurant business,” Griffin said.
“However, folks can bring their own food in, either from home or even takeout from the nearby restaurants in town,” he added.
As for the days and hours of operation, Alex that is “still up in the air at this point.”
“We far from being set on our days and hours at this point,” Griffin emphasized. “But we do have to allow time for production during the first part of each week,” he explained.
The targeted completion date for Local Ties is sometime in March or April of next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.