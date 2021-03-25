Merle's son Marty Haggard part of Mill Town return April 3

For the west Georgia region, there’s been no more rockin’ venue over the years than Mill Town Music Hall on Alabama Avenue in Bremen. On Saturday, April 3, Marty Haggard will be performing in a 7:30 p.m. concert.
The good news about Mill Town is that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that dominated the news of 2020 and closed down several performance venues, the shows carried on — 18 of them — for the second half of the year.
The Marty Haggard concert will be the first for an audience in 2021. Most recently, on Feb. 4, Mill Town Music Hall featured a live concert streamed for free headlined by Billy Dean.
Going back to late June 2020, Mill Town general manager Steve Bennett said that Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order giving such venues the flexibility to reopen after the mass shutdowns were ordered in March.
“Everybody was thinking gatherings were limited to 50 or less, but there were exceptions for ticketed venues,” said Bennett. “With the precautions we took, we were able to carry on and have 18 shows.”
Randall Redding, who passed away March 8, was the founder/owner of Mill Town Music Hall. Bennett said it was Redding who provided the guidance for the reopening in July. He said there was constant contact about regulations and how to set things up for the rest of the year. However, with the surge in COVID-19 cases and pending vaccinations at the end of the year, they saw the need to shut down again January-March.
“It was a little scary to him,” said Bennett. “He was a strong man of faith. We trusted his gut and instinct. He was very in tune with God. It ended up being the right thing.”
For those 2020 shows, seats were sold as normal, but Bennett said they created social distance seating in the back of the theater for people to space out on their own. Some of those shows drew 700 people or more. One show, Bennett said, was a sell-out and therefore divided into two shows for 500 attendees each. Other shows averaged 400 to 500.
“Masks were highly recommended but not required until December,” said Bennett. “In December we required them in the entrance and common areas, not at their seats.”
Those 18 shows were key to the survival of Mill Town Music Hall through the pandemic. Bennett said they are going to apply for a government shuttered venue operators grant to recover revenue that was lost last year.
“We didn’t have to let anybody go,” he said. “We just tightened the belts a little bit. We didn’t have a single complaint about our procedures either. All of our sponsors stayed with us as well.”
What also makes each show run smoothly are the volunteers that number close to 40, and Bennett said almost all of them made each performance last year.
“Not only did they feel safe, they were critical in being able to carry this out,” he said. “We asked a lot of them (like doing the temperature checks).”
“They are all seniors donating their time,” said Amy Parrish, Mill Town marketing support. “They love working. They consider this their job. They have great pride in what they do.”
Haggard is the son of country music legend Merle Haggard. Touring with father Merle gave young Marty the chance to spend time around other country stars as Bob Wills, Lefty Frizzell and Johnny Cash.
Haggard began his musical career with his own band in 1979. From 1981-87, he charted five singles on the Hot Country Songs charts. He recorded A Tribute to Merle Haggard “My Dad” with 15 Haggard classics, and based on this work he toured internationally, performing not just throughout the United States but also Canada, Ireland, Scotland and England.
“The apple never falls too far from its tree,” Marty’s lyric says in his song “Apple.”
Rising country artist Jason Earl will be the opening act on April 3 at Mill Town. Earl is a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee, who now resides in Georgia. He earned the Traditional Artist of the Year at the 2015 Georgia Country Awards.
Tickets for Marty Haggard are $35 for “premium reserved” and $30 for “reserved” in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at the Mill Town Music Hall website www.MillTownMusicHall.com or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Mill Town Music Hall is still taking reasonable precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
“We will continue to do temperature checks at the door,” said Bennett. “We will have social distance seating available. Our staff and volunteers will all wear masks, plenty of hand sanitizer stations, masks are available and provided if they don’t have one.
“We’re not having a set limited capacity now.”
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: T. Graham Brown and Lee Roy Parnell on April 10; Lorrie Morgan on April 17; Josh Turner on April 30; and Moe Bandy, TG Sheppard, and Jeannie Seely on May 14.
For more information about the venue or on upcoming concerts and pricing, visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.
Tickets for shows scheduled from August to December are not yet on sale.
Bennett went on to say that Mill Town would not be possible without Randall Redding. There was always an opening prayer before each show led by Redding, and Bennett said his widow Tena will do that when she is able to be there.
