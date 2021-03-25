Merle's son Marty Haggard part of Mill Town return April 3

Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.