As green is the symbolic color for Mental Health Awareness Month, how fitting then that a part of the GreenBelt is the setting where people can become more attune to a serious issue while having a good time of fellowship and fitness.
On May 15, the Carroll Mental Health Advocates non-profit – “The missing link to mental health” – is hosting the Miles 4 Mental Health 5K and one-mile fun run/memory walk based at Hobbs Farm Park.
CMHA director Jodie Carroll Goodman was particularly excited to talk about the return of the Miles for Mental Health 5K, since last year’s event had to be abruptly cancelled due to COVID-19. The 5K was set for its second go-around in 2020 after a successful debut in 2019.
“We wanted to do an outreach awareness event,” said Goodman. “And incorporate a small fund raising event. (In 2019) it was very successful. We had close to 100 runners. We’re excited to be back on. It was sad to cancel it last year.”
This year, the memory walk is a new option to the day, giving people the opportunity to walk in memory of those who have died by suicide. The one-milers will begin at 3 p.m. with the 5K following at 4 p.m. Registration can be found online at cha.cbo.io. This site will also explain the COVID-19 protocols. Register for $30 before May 1, $35 from May 1-14, $10 for ages 12 and under. Packets for the race can be picked up on May 14 at the CMHA office at 306 Bradley St.
Sponsorships are also available until April 15 by contacting CMHA at cmhadvocacy@gmail.com and the online site. Also available through these methods is a vendor/exhibitor registration form.
The day won’t stop with the running, Goodman said. This year, participants and spectators can stick around for an evening of family-friendly activities with food trucks and live entertainment.
CMHA does more for Mental Health Awareness Month in terms of raising awareness. Along with Willowbrooke at Tanner, there is an initiative called Shine Green Carroll, and Goodman said through this they encourage the city and its businesses to light up in green with actual lights, ribbons and other decorations. She said some will even replace their regular light bulbs with green ones.
“This year, we are challenging our participating partners to call out others to shine green,” said Goodman, explaining a “Show me your green!” movement similar to the ice bucket challenges of several years ago. “(In April) we will post videos of this on our social media pages. It’s a friendly competition.”
Anyone who gets challenged can turn around and issue a similar challenge on video. Contact Goodman at 770-830-2048, or use the email address for more information. In addition, Willowbrook at Tanner is hosting a Shine Green Carroll photo contest over Facebook open to the whole community.
Like several other aspects of life, Goodman said the mental health care field was difficult to navigate over the past year due to precautions brought on by the pandemic.
“The clients we serve, it’s tough to be in isolation,” she said. “We could not have our weekly support groups. We could do some with technology, but a lot of our clients are low income and don’t have up-to-date technology. All of our fundraising efforts were wiped out. All of the funds we raise (including sponsorships) go to support our programs.”
CMHA has been around since 2008 with the goal of addressing the community’s mental health crisis. Today, it provides services to the Carroll County court system, law enforcement agencies, service providers and mental health clients.
