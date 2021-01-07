Even though the new Mobile Crisis Response Unit has yet to roll out in Carroll County, the program is already receiving a new opportunity from a federal organization.
This new unit will be linked to the Carroll County 911 system and will serve the entire county, responding to calls that would be identified by dispatchers as being a mental health crises.
A two-person team will be dispatched, composed of a Licensed Professional Counselor, and Carrollton police officer and certified paramedic, Chiquita Thomasson. The counselor for the team has yet to be selected.
But even before the unit begins, it has been selected by SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, to help its development.
Jodie Goodman, Director of the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates Program, said that they entered a competition for SAMHSA assistance, and this project was among five selected for a 10-month program.
This program will allow officials developing this project to receive technical assistance from experts from across the country to help develop a strategic plan to expand the mobile crisis unit.
The project is starting off with just one unit, the duo between Thomasson and the Licensed Professional Counselor. But they hope to expand to more units, and enrollment in this program from SAMHSA will help them on their way.
The officials will largely be receiving technical assistance from others who have implemented projects like Carroll County’s unit. This assistance will come from all over the country, from areas comparable to the county in their size and demographics.
But Goodman said that prior to their acceptance for this opportunity, they have already been in talks with other Georgia areas with similar programs.
Carroll County is not the first to implement a program like this, with six other locales having something similar to this project.
Coweta County and Athens-Clarke County are two areas that have helped the Carroll officials in their development — which has been a project now two years in the making.
The program is set to roll out as soon as a certified licensed clinician is hired.
