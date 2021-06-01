A crowd of more than 150 local citizens, including veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, gathered at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday to pay homage to America’s war dead and surviving vets.
The “Celebration of Our Military Veterans” is sponsored by the Carroll County Memorial Park Association and is held each year
on the Saturday before Memorial Day.
Included on the program were remarks and presentation of a resolution on behalf of Carroll County by County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan. Lt. Col. Barry Gardener, US Army Ret., detailed the history of the park that was first dedicated in 2001.
The presentation of colors and the laying of a memorial wreath were conducted by Junior ROTC units from Carrollton High School and Temple High School, and representatives of American Legion Posts 143, Military Officers Assocition, Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETS Post 99, Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Disabled American Veterans.
Taps was played by trumpeter Brock Eady in memory of the 332 service members from Carroll County who were killed in all wars involving the United States, including the Civil War (195), World War I (22), World War II (85), Korean War (10), Vietnam War (14), Iraq (1) and Afghanistan (1).
The Park is currently halfway through completion of Wall 29, which contains the names of those who served and died in the nation’s wars. Currently, there are nearly 2,800 veteran names that are inscribed.
Special commemorative walls include Women’s Wall of Honor (dedicated in 2010), Bell
Tower, (2011), and a Missing
in Action Table (2018) that
was completed by Eagle Scout
Scott Drake Pauley from Troop
2424.
The Veterans Memorial Park is open to the public daily from dawn to dusk. It is located on Highway 16/Newnan Road in front of the Carroll County Health Center.
