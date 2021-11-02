One Villa Rica council member was unseated, while a recount has been requested in a close race for Ward 5.
Incumbent Ward 4 Council Member Michael Young was defeated by political newcomer Ann McCoy, according to unofficial results from the elections offices in both counties. McCoy took 57.7% of the 367 total votes cast in both counties, a margin of 57 ballots.
Meanwhile, longtime Council Member Danny Carter defeated challenger Dominique Conteh by only three votes, capturing 50.6% of the 227 votes cast in both counties for the Ward 5 seat.
On Wednesday, Conteh told the Times-Georgian that she would seek a recount in both Carroll and Douglas counties after the votes are certified. She said that she had been advised that the results of that recount may be available by next Thursday.
Conteh received 49.3% of the combined Carroll-Douglas vote for the Ward 5 seat.
Also on Tuesday, incumbent Council Member Leslie McPherson took 76% of the vote to be re-elected for another term representing Ward 3, which is located solely in Carroll County. McPherson's challenger had been newcomer Afoma Eguh-Okafor.
This was McCoy’s first foray into politics. She defeated Young, who was seeking a full term for the Ward 4 seat he won in a special election in 2019, filling the remaining council term of now Mayor Gil McDougal.
“I am very thankful for the people who have supported me throughout this; I hope I don’t let them down,” McCoy said Tuesday night. “I am so thankful they got out and voted, and obviously the people have spoken.”
Young said that he was thankful for the support he had received and offered congratulations to McCoy. He added that he wished her well because there were “a lot of changes” in store for Villa Rica in the coming months.
If his victory is sustained, Carter will be on his way to his fifth term on the council.
Carter has served three four-year terms and is currently serving his second as the Ward 5 representative. His first term was prior to redistricting when he represented Ward 1 from 2004 through 2007.
McPherson has held the Ward 3 council seat since January 2014.
She is a native of Delray Beach, Florida, who relocated to Villa Rica in 2008 to be near family. She was elected to a four-year term on the City Council in November 2013 and was then re-elected to a second term. Before that, she served as one of five appointed Planning & Zoning Commissioners.
Council Member-Elect McCoy will join McPherson and Ward 1 Council Member Shirley Marchman on the council in January, which will then have a majority of women representing the city.
McCoy is originally from Lauderdale County, Alabama, and received an Accounting Degree from Auburn University. She worked at Kennesaw State University as a governmental accountant for almost 11 years, then at the University of West Georgia for almost two years. She and her husband moved to Mirror Lake in 2003.
