After making a good impression earlier this year, “The Mayberry Deputy” will return for the 2021 Fraternal Order of Police appreciation dinner.
David Browning is the “Mayberry Deputy,” resembling the Barney Fife character from the 1960s’ television series, “The Andy Griffith Show” which took place in the fictional town of Mayberry, North Carolina. Browning will be performing at the Fraternal Order of Police’s Sponsorship Appreciation Dinner.
The dinner is for those who donated throughout the year, including to the 2020 Chris Cromer Memorial Golf Tournament. The funds from this golf tournament went towards the Carrollton Police Department’s general fund, which helped fund the Shop with a Cop program.
Shop with a Cop is a yearly program during the holiday season in which police officers and local children shop for holiday gifts. About 80 to 100 local special needs, at-risk and disadvantaged children go on a Christmas shopping trip to Walmart, accompanied by area officers.
The event was held over a four-day period this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions, with the final date taking place next week. The police department was able to spend approximately $250 on each student.
Even if an individual did not make donations to these programs, they can still purchase a ticket to attend the event. This year, there will be precautions for COVID-19, including temperature checks, masks available upon request, and hand sanitizer.
Individual tickets are $75 and for group rates and other information, contact Eddie LeBlanc at Carrollton Police Department at 770-318-5618 or email Eleblanc@carrollton-ga.gov, or leave a message on the Carrollton Fraternal Order of Police Tony Jackson Garrett Lodge #35 Facebook page.
