Matthews inks with Troy

It will be tough for the Bremen Blue Devils to find one player that did as much as Blake Matthews.
After signing a letter of intent to play football for the Troy University Trojans, Matthews will get his shot at the next level.
One might consider him a man of many hats under that No. 5 Blue Devil helmet with as many positions as he played on the field in the 2021 season.
Matthews spent time at quarterback, receiver, running back on offense, and played linebacker and safety on defense. He also returned kicks and held for extra points.
He racked up more 1,500 all-purpose yards on offense, scored 16 total touchdowns. On defense, Matthews registered 138 tackles, four pass break-ups and an interception.
While Matthews is the definition of swiss army knife, Bremen head coach Davis Russell called him "humble, smart, leader, winner."
"Swiss army knife is a great description," Russell said. "He did everything for us on offense, but I could speak to his character all day. One of the best ever."
Matthews was named the Georgia Region 5-AA Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-region. He was rated as a top-150 player in the state of Georgia by 247 Sports and as a three-star prospect, the No. 147 athlete in the country per the service. He was rated as a three-star per ESPN and a top-150 prospect in the state of Georgia as well.
As a junior, he finished with 110 tackles, three interceptions and four pass break ups, while recording 563 receiving yards.
Matthews also plays baseball and runs track for the Blue Devils.
